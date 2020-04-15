[Funding alert] Fintech startup Setu raises Rs 109Cr in Series A led by Lightspeed Venture

Last April, fintech startup Setu raised $3.5 million in seed funding, led by Lightspeed India Partners with participation from Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund.

By Team YS
15th Apr 2020
Bengaluru-based fintech startup Setu raised around Rs 109 crore in Series A funding round with participation from Lightspeed Venture, Falcon Edge, and Bharat Inclusive Technologies Seed Fund.


Last April, the startup had raised $3.5 million in a seed round, which was led by Lightspeed India Partners with participation from Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund.


Setu

Setu co-founder Sahil Kini

According to regulatory filings, the three investors were issued compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) at a face value of Rs 100 each and it carries a premium of Rs 2.81 lakh.


Lightspeed Venture has invested the largest amount in this Series A round at Rs 62 crore, followed by Falcon Edge at Rs 42.56 crore, and Bharat Inclusive at Rs 4 crore.


Following this funding round, the shareholding of Lightspeed Venture has gone up to 25.31 percent, Falcon Edge by 9.62 percent, and Bharat Inclusive Technologies Seed Fund at 2.94 percent. In the process, the founders of Setu – Sahil Kini and Nikhil Kumar – have diluted their combined holding from 78.13 percent to 55.42 percent.


Sahil Kini was previously the Principal at early-stage venture capital fund Aspada Investments, and Nikhil Kumar was earlier with the iSPIRT Foundation, where he worked on building a vibrant developer ecosystem for the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN).


Setu partners with financial institutions and looks to enable account creation and management, route payments across networks while absorbing the complexity of regulations for businesses that want to offer financial services to their customers.


This startup offers open APIs across four categories: bills, savings, credit, and payments. Any developer can access its sandbox to build an application and go through a rigorous developer certification programme to go live. This makes it easy for all companies to plug-and-play financial services, rather than spend significant effort and time for one-off integrations.

(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

