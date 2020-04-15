Healthcare startup Anabio is keeping people safe from coronavirus with its anti-viral spray

With COVID-19 cases in India crossing the 10,000 mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the national lockdown till May 3, 2020. While maintaining social distancing and staying at home is important to curb the spread of the coronavirus, washing hands and taking care of hygiene is also important.





Bengaluru-based Anabio, which was founded in 2018, is looking to curb the spread of the disease by offering its anti-viral spray, Viroblock, to help people stay safe against the virus.





Speaking to Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory, Mithun Shah, co-founder of Anabio, said the healthcare startup is addressing the first line of defence against coronavirus by taking learnings from his previous treatment technologies, and using it in the current situation by bottling it for the consumers.

















Shah comes with around 15 years of experience working on anti-viral fabrics in the US, which were specifically used for infection prevention during surgeries. However, the processing and treatment of these fabrics increased the cost of the products. In order to curb the spread of COVID-19 along with solving the problem of higher cost, Anabio has chosen to do away with the treatment of fabrics, and rather provide the anti-viral spray in bottles for consumers to use.

How does Viroblock help?

“You can use the spray over your mask and let it dry, and you have your anti-viral efficiency right there on the spot, and at the fraction of the cost. We are using a world-class technology and made it in India for a low cost, without any compromises,” said Shah.

Consumers can use the anti-viral spray on the face mask, other personal protective equipment (PPEs), clothes, furniture, car seats, etc., to stay safe.





Anabio claims that Viroblock spray can eliminate up to 99.99 percent of coronaviruses within minutes. According to the information on the official website, a single spray will ensure protection for 24 hours against the virus.





“We are in the process of reaching out to the Ministry of Health to give us a licence so we can import the required ingredient, and then manufacture the product in India. We want to start manufacturing and distribute the bottles in India soon,” Shah said.





According to Mithun, the company will be importing the base solution for the spray from Europe with the help of government authorities, and has also arranged for the logistics to import the necessary ingredient for the product.





Mithun also said the product is expected to be out in the market in the next four weeks.





In April first week, Anabio was nominated by Bengaluru-based incubator Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) as deployment-ready COVID-19 innovation.

The virus killer spray

According to Shah, the product will be made available for lower cost so that it will be affordable for the Indian masses. While the pricing of the product will depend a lot on the logistics and other factors, the anti-viral spray may cost somewhere between Rs 70 and Rs 100 for an 100 ml bottle.

He also said that apart from being affordable, the Viroblock spray will help people reuse safety gears such as masks and PPEs, which are currently low in supply.





According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), one has to replace the masks with a new one as soon as it is damp, and it has strictly instructed against reusing single-use masks.





For this, Shah says, one can reuse these masks after using the spray on them, thereby not compromising on the capability to fight the virus.





Anabio’s team of five has been working on this solution for about a month now with the help of its technology partner based in Switzerland who developed this initially for textiles. Anabio took the licence of the product and reformulated it to help the COVID-19 situation.