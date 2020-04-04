Hyundai commits support to central, state govts to fight coronavirus outbreak

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of Hyundai Motors India, on Saturday said it will contribute relief funds to the central and state governments to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.





The foundation said it is also preparing to provide the Indian medical fraternity with much needed protective and patient care equipment.





"In these challenging times, our global vision 'Progress for Humanity', holds us firmly rooted to core values of community service," Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) MD and CEO SS Kim said in a statement.









The company is committed to support India in this fight against the COVID-19 crisis and it is advancing its CSR initiatives that are aimed at enhancing support and care of society and communities, he added.





The auto maker will contribute to PM CARES Fund and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relied Fund.





It will also provide 25,000 advanced COVID-19 diagnostic kits imported from South Korea, which have a very high level of accuracy.





HMIF said it will also join hands with local manufacturer to enhance the production of ventilators to meet growing demand in Tamil Nadu and other states.





Besides, it is working on in-house development of a prototype ventilator which has already been submitted to Tamil Nadu government for consideration, the automaker said.





The South Korean carmaker has also announced several initiatives for its customers. These include extended warranty and free service on its vehicles for two months. Besides, customers who are in essential services including doctors, police, bankers will be given roadside assistance by Allianz Partner/Dealers, in case of an emergency.





It has also has deployed more than 1,000 doorstep advantage bikes and emergency road service cars in association with the company's dealer partners to reach customers for assistance in case of emergency and minor repairs.





Earlier last month, the Indian government had reached out to Hyundai, along with other carmakers, to manufacture ventilators.





