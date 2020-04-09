Coronavirus: KSUM to hold webinars for mentoring startups

Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), in association with industry bodies, has planned a series of online mentorship sessions for startups on a range of topics to equip them to meet the challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

By Press Trust of India
9th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), in association with industry bodies, has planned a series of online mentorship sessions for startups on a range of topics to equip them meet the challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.


High profile Industry leaders, including those from Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin and Paytm, are also part of the year-long webinar series.


Startups can ingest ideas from industry stalwarts by taking part in the free sessions from their convenient places.
Saji Gopinath

Saji Gopinath, CEO of Kerala Startup Mission

Also Read

Coronavirus: How Udaan is tackling delivery challenges amidst increased demands during lockdown


During this lockdown period, startups are facing difficulty in meeting and networking with industry heads and get expert advice on various aspects of business such as marketing, managing funds, investors perspective on the pandemic, business modelling, technical sessions and much more, a press release said.


The webinars seek to bridge this gap by keeping fledgling entrepreneurs engaged and help the startups learn the best practices to adopt at the time of crisis.


It will also bring in active number of participants than in the physical assembly of conferences.


KSUM is the nodal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.


Earlier in March, the state government agency has taken the initiative to create awareness about the pandemic. Kerala-based startup Asimov Robotics has created two robots to deal with the scare.


One of the robots distributes face masks, napkins, and sanitisers, while the other has a display screen that shows the World Health Organisation’s campaign to prevent the spread of COVID-19.


According to India Today, Saji Gopinath, Chief Executive Officer, KSUM said, “The institution was mulling over installing such robots in public places such as airports.” He added, “All startups being incubated at KSUM too were being given health guidelines in the context of coronavirus.”


These robots will be stationed in public places where they can approach people and help spread the message. The robots also do other tasks such as cleaning the doors and answering queries related to coronavirus.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)


(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Coronavirus: Mahindra Logistics launches free emergency cab services

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: Foodtech startup Box8 introduces grocery delivery service amidst lockdown

Apurva P

COVID-19: Driver Seva Mobile App launched to help stranded drivers on account of lockdown

Press Trust of India

How are traditional travel agencies coping with the arrival of online booking?

Jay Kantawala
Daily Capsule
How Karnataka is working like a startup to manage COVID-19
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Jeff Bezos tops billionaires list; wealth remains unaffected by coronavirus and divorce

Sohini Mitter

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Vedantu raises $12.56M from Legend Cap, Ohana Holding

Debolina Biswas

Coronavirus: Foodtech startup Box8 introduces grocery delivery service amidst lockdown

Apurva P

[Funding alert] Former PayU India MD Jitendra Gupta’s digital banking startup Jupiter raises $2M

Sujata Sangwan

Coronavirus: Odisha extends lockdown, urges Centre to stop train, air services till April 30

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: Essar Foundation to provide 1.25M meals, 1 lakh medical supplies

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru