Coronavirus: KSUM to hold webinars for mentoring startups

Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), in association with industry bodies, has planned a series of online mentorship sessions for startups on a range of topics to equip them meet the challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.





High profile Industry leaders, including those from Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin and Paytm, are also part of the year-long webinar series.





Startups can ingest ideas from industry stalwarts by taking part in the free sessions from their convenient places.

During this lockdown period, startups are facing difficulty in meeting and networking with industry heads and get expert advice on various aspects of business such as marketing, managing funds, investors perspective on the pandemic, business modelling, technical sessions and much more, a press release said.





The webinars seek to bridge this gap by keeping fledgling entrepreneurs engaged and help the startups learn the best practices to adopt at the time of crisis.





It will also bring in active number of participants than in the physical assembly of conferences.





KSUM is the nodal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.





Earlier in March, the state government agency has taken the initiative to create awareness about the pandemic. Kerala-based startup Asimov Robotics has created two robots to deal with the scare.





One of the robots distributes face masks, napkins, and sanitisers, while the other has a display screen that shows the World Health Organisation’s campaign to prevent the spread of COVID-19.





According to India Today, Saji Gopinath, Chief Executive Officer, KSUM said, “The institution was mulling over installing such robots in public places such as airports.” He added, “All startups being incubated at KSUM too were being given health guidelines in the context of coronavirus.”





These robots will be stationed in public places where they can approach people and help spread the message. The robots also do other tasks such as cleaning the doors and answering queries related to coronavirus.





