Coronavirus: Grocery delivery platform Milkbasket launches helpline for senior citizens

Grocery delivery platform Milkbasket is enabling call and WhatsApp ordering for senior citizens so they don't have to leave their homes for essential groceries during the coronavirus lockdown.

By Press Trust of India
10th Apr 2020
Grocery delivery platform Milkbasket on Friday said it had launched a helpline for senior citizens to assist them with deliveries in cities like Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.


The service, which will be available in Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, will assist senior citizens with phone ordering for at-home delivery of groceries and other daily essentials.


It added that a significant number of senior citizens are living alone as their kids are away in other cities/countries for jobs and studies.


"They are at significantly higher risk during this pandemic and this service is to ensure that they don't have to leave the comfort and safety of their home for essential groceries during the coronavirus lockdown," it said.


Milkbasket

Founders of Milkbasket

In contrast to its daily delivery model, this service will provide bulk delivery of groceries to individuals or a group of houses. This is a further extension of milkbasketBulk, the company's bulk delivery service that was launched last week.


"Numerous customer requests made us realise that senior citizens need special measures to adapt to contactless grocery deliveries. They may not be comfortable searching and ordering groceries on phone or computer and so we have enabled call/ WhatsApp ordering for them in all the cities we operate in," Milkbasket Co-founder and CEO Anant Goel said.

 

Milkbasket caters to 2,000 communities daily and another 1,500 communities through its bulk delivery model. The senior citizen's helpline will cater to all eligible households in these communities and many other parts of the city.

  

Milkbasket is a household name for all things: milk, dairy, vegetable and fruits, staples, cleaning supplies, and other essentials. Founded in 2015 by Anant Goel, Ashish Goel, Anurag Jain, and Yatish Talvadia, Milkbasket has raised $28.2 million from Mayfield India, Beenext, Kalaari Capital, Unilever Ventures, Lenovo Capital, Blume Ventures, and Innoven Capital.


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

