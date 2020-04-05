PM Modi, US President Donald Trump have telephonic conversation on fight against COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Saturday held a detailed discussion on the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak, and resolved to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight the pandemic.





The two leaders held an "extensive" telephonic conversation.





"We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19," Modi tweeted.





The discussion comes at a time when both countries are in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic.





The US has so far confirmed 278,458 cases of COVID-19 and more than 7,100 deaths. India has 3,072 coronavirus cases and has reported 75 deaths.





On Friday, PM Modi spoke to India's top athletes, including cricket stars such as current captain Virat Kohli, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, amid a national lockdown to combat the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic.





A total of 49 athletes, along with Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, participated in the video call.





"Of these, 12 have been given three minutes each to speak and present their view," a sports ministry source told PTI without revealing the names of the chosen athletes.





All sporting activities are currently shut in the country and it is still not clear when normalcy will resume. The much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) is among the big-ticket Indian events suspended till April 15.





On Friday, Narendra Modi addressed the nation, thanking Indians for showing “phenomenal and unprecedented discipline” during the nationwide lockdown announced to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.





In a move to boost the people’s collective morale and show solidarity, PM Modi asked the people for nine minutes of your time” on Sunday, April 5. He asked residents to switch off the lights in their houses, and stand in their balconies or in front of their houses with a diya, candle, torch, or mobile flashlight at 9 pm to “mark the march from darkness to light” and help India defeat coronavirus. He asked citizens to ensure social distancing while observing the candlelight vigil.





