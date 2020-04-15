Art in times of coronavirus – 100 inspiring quotes on World Art Day 2020

UNESCO has proclaimed April 15 as World Art Day, a celebration to promote the development, diffusion, and enjoyment of art. It spans the whole spectrum of visual and performing arts. The date was chosen in honour of Leonardo da Vinci, who was born on April 15, 1452.





Art is about inner exploration, creative expression, economic capital, social harmony, global connection, and respect for nature, as portrayed in these diverse quotes. Though the COVID-19 crisis has had a severe emotional and economic impact on the artistic community, artists are regrouping and reinventing themselves for this new normal.





Many galleries now have online viewings, and artists are resorting even more to social media for showcasing their offerings. Musicians are streaming their works online, collaborating across the internet, and teaching classes through videoconferencing. Memes and cartoons are cropping up around the world, showcasing the lighter and darker sides of the crisis.





During the extended lockdown, billions of citizens around the world are flocking online to watch movies, listen to music, and read books. Citizens themselves have become amateur artists by sharing videos of their creative works – ranging from cooking and dancing to drawings and graphic art.





Art is a form of healing and recovery, and provides solace and therapy during times of stress. It helps safeguard mental and spiritual health, and reduce barriers between people, cultures and languages. Art has also been used to spark social change and increase awareness about destructive facets of economic development.





This compilation of quotes salutes the professional and amateur artists around the world in this time of unprecedented crisis. The quotes reflect gratitude to the artistic and humanistic spirit in each of us, and reinforce the importance of creativity, hope, and compassion in these dark hours.





The quotes in this compilation are drawn from YourStory's articles on art as well as a range of online resources. The photographs are chosen from our weekend PhotoSparks section on art and design. See also our compilations of quotes on the occasion of World Book Day and World Photography Day, and Top Quotes of 2019 on Design and Art.





A picture is a poem without words. - Horace





A problem is a chance for you to do your best. - Duke Ellington





A society’s competitive advantage will come not from how well its schools teach the multiplication and periodic tables, but from how well they stimulate imagination and creativity. - Albert Einstein





A true artist is not one who is inspired but one who inspires others. - Salvador Dalí





A true masterpiece does not tell everything. - Albert Camus





Above all, an artist must never be too easily satisfied with what he has done. - Henri Matisse





All religions, arts and sciences are branches of the same tree. - Albert Einstein





An artist cannot fail; it is a success to be one. - Charles Cooley





An artist discovers his genius the day he dares not to please. - Andre Malraux





An artist is a dreamer consenting to dream of the actual world. - George Santayana





An artist is not paid for his labor but for his vision. - James Whistler





An artist should never be a prisoner of himself, prisoner of style, prisoner of reputation, prisoner of success. - Henri Matisse





An empty canvas is the safest addiction in the world, art is the only drug that won't kill you, instead it'll save your life. - Nikki Rowe





Art doesn’t have to be pretty. It has to be meaningful. - Duane Hanson





Art enables us to find ourselves and lose ourselves at the same time. - Thomas Merton





Art evokes the mystery without which the world would not exist. - René Magritte





Art has a voice - let it speak. - Rochelle Carr





Art helps us identify with one another and expands our notion of we - from the local to the global. - Olafur Eliasson





Art is a line around your thoughts. - Gustav Klimt





Art is a step in the known toward the unknown. - Kahlil Gibran





Art is meant to disturb, science reassures. - Georges Braque





Art is never finished, only abandoned. - Leonardo da Vinci





Art is not a mirror to hold up to society, but a hammer with which to shape it. - Leon Trotsky





Art is not what you see, but what you make others see. - Edgar Degas





Art is the only serious thing in the world. And the artist is the only person who is never serious. - Oscar Wilde





Art is the only way to run away without leaving home. - Twyla Tharp





Art is the queen of all sciences communicating knowledge to all the generations of the world. - Leonardo da Vinci





As the sun colours flowers, so does art colour life. - John Lubbock





Art should comfort the disturbed and disturb the comfortable. - Banksy





Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life. - Pablo Picasso





Art wasn’t supposed to look nice; it was supposed to make you feel something. - Rainbow Rowell





Artists are just children who refuse to put down their crayons. - Al Hirschfeld





Artwork is a representation of our devotion to life. - Agnes Martin





Bad artists copy. Good artists steal. - Pablo Picasso





Blessed are they who see beautiful things in humble places where other people see nothing. - Camille Pissarro





Bring your humanity to your art. Bring your art to humanity. - Maxime Lagacé





Creativity is allowing yourself to make mistakes. Art is knowing which ones to keep. - Scott Adams





Do not be afraid of being wrong; just be afraid of being uninteresting. - T. Carl Whitmer





Do not fear mistakes. There are none. - Miles Davis





Enlightenment is the journey back from the head to the heart. - Pandit Ravi Shankar





Every artist dips his brush in his own soul, and paints his own nature into his pictures. - Henry Ward Beecher





Every artist was first an amateur. - Ralph Waldo Emerson





Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once we grow up. - Pablo Picasso





Everything alters me, but nothing changes me. - Salvador Dalí





Everything you can imagine is real. - Pablo Picasso





Finish the work, otherwise an unfinished work will finish you. - Amit Kalantri





Great art picks up where nature ends. - Marc Chagall





Have no fear of perfection, you’ll never reach it. - Salvador Dalí





I dream of painting and then I paint my dream. - Vincent Van Gogh





I paint and sculpt with the blues. - John Hammond





I shut my eyes in order to see. - Paul Gauguin





I would like to paint the way a bird sings. - Claude Monet





I would rather die of passion than of boredom. - Emile Zola





If I could say it in words there would be no reason to paint. - Edward Hopper





If music is a place - then jazz is the city, folk is the wilderness, rock is the road, classical is a temple. - Vera Nazarian





If you don’t make mistakes, you aren’t really trying. - Coleman Hawkins





It is better to fail in originality than to succeed in imitation. - Herman Melville





It’s not what you look at that matters, it’s what you see. - Henry David Thoreau





Life is a lot like jazz, it’s best when you improvise. - George Gershwin





Life doesn't imitate art, it imitates bad television. - Woody Allen





Life is like a trumpet - if you don't put anything into it, you don't get anything out of it. - William Christopher Handy





No great artist ever sees things as they really are. If he did, he would cease to be an artist. - Oscar Wilde





No great work of art is ever finished. - Michelangelo





One person’s craziness is another person’s reality. - Tim Burton





Painting is easy when you don’t know how, but very difficult when you do. - Edgar Degas





Painting is just another way of keeping a diary. - Pablo Picasso





Painting is silent poetry. - Plutarch





Perspective is to painting what the bridle is to the horse, the rudder to a ship. - Leonardo da Vinci





Talking about music is like dancing about architecture. - Thelonious Monk





The aim of art is to represent not the outward appearance of things, but their inward significance. - Aristotle





The artist must train not only his eye but also his soul. - Wassily Kandinsky





The artist sees what others only catch a glimpse of. - Leonardo da Vinci





The arts are not a way to make a living. They are a very human way of making life more bearable. - Kurt Vonnegut





The earth has music for those who listen. - William Shakespeare





The essence of all beautiful art, all great art, is gratitude. - Friedrich Nietzsche





The function of the artist in a disturbed society is to give awareness of the universe, to ask the right questions, and to elevate the mind. - Marina Abramovic





The great artist is the simplifier. - Vincent Van Gogh





The greatest works of art speak to us without knowing us. - Alain de Botton





The job of the artist is always to deepen the mystery. - Francis Bacon





The most beautiful experience we can have is the mysterious - the fundamental emotion which stands at the cradle of true art and true science. - Albert Einstein





The most creative people are willing to work in the shadow of uncertainty. - Ed Catmull





The purpose of art is washing the dust of daily life off our souls. - Pablo Picasso





The true use of art is, first, to cultivate the artist’s own spiritual nature. - George Inness





The world always seems brighter when you’ve just made something that wasn’t there before. - Neil Gaiman





There are always flowers for those who want to see them. - Henri Matisse





There are no rules. That is how art is born, how breakthroughs happen. Go against the rules or ignore the rules. That is what invention is about. - Helen Frankenthaler





There are paintings that take on a life of their own, and do not allow you to finish them. - Efrat Cybulkiewicz





To be an artist is to believe in life. - Henry Moore





To be great, art has to point somewhere. - Anne Lamott





To create, one must first question everything. - Eileen Gray





To draw you must close your eyes and sing. - Pablo Picasso





What art offers is space - a certain breathing room for the spirit. - John Updike





When I’m playing, I’m never through. It’s unfinished. I like to find a place to leave for someone else to finish it. That’s where the high comes in. - Miles Davis





When love and skill work together, expect a masterpiece. - John Ruskin





When people believe in boundaries, they become part of them. - Don Cherry





When you do things for their own sake, that’s when you create your best work. That’s when it’s art. - Naval Ravikant





Where the spirit does not work with the hand, there is no art. - Leonardo da Vinci





You can look at a picture for a week and never think of it again. You can also look at the picture for a second and think of it all your life. - Joan Miro





You can’t learn techniques and then try to become a painter. Techniques are a result. - Jackson Pollock





You don’t take a photograph, you make it. - Ansel Adams





Art and culture see no boundaries. People connect at different levels beyond socio-political borders. - Sandhya Singh Parmar





Art demolishes the walls between people. - Subodh Kerkar





Art evokes emotion and a call for action. - Sonal Motla





Art is a platform for discussion. Art is a tool for communication. - Jagdip Jagpal





Art is inherently inclusive. - Siddhant Shah





Art is therapeutic and touches the soul. It is a form of meditation which connects one to the inner self. - Shole Madhusudhanan





Art is therapeutic for the artist as well as art lover. - Harsha D’souza





Art makes us believe in our existence. - Aakanksha Sinha





Artists can be as powerful as politicians in advocating for and influencing policies by being sensory antennae of society. - Afra Khan





Beauty and aesthetics can't be learned, rather felt and experienced. - Sandy Theuerkauf





It is the artist community’s job to awaken and sensitise the world. - Pragya Jain





Photography is about much more than equipment and technique. It is also about composition, communication and creativity. - Vinay Sane





This is the seduction of creating – you become a part of what you create and what you create becomes a part of you. - Reena Kochar





We are all born to connect, create, and convey. It is, perhaps, our very foremost primal instinct. - Sanjana Shah





What seems like random brushstrokes of myriad hues to one person might invoke a very special reaction or connection in another. - Kanchan Rathna





Without the arts, our race would have been just another species on the planet and not a civilisation. - Sunil Kant Munjal





YourStory has also published the pocketbook Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups, as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).