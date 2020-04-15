Art in times of coronavirus – 100 inspiring quotes on World Art Day 2020

Though the COVID-19 crisis has severely impacted the artistic community, the spirit of human connection and upliftment through arts remains stronger than ever.

By Madanmohan Rao
15th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

UNESCO has proclaimed April 15 as World Art Day, a celebration to promote the development, diffusion, and enjoyment of art. It spans the whole spectrum of visual and performing arts. The date was chosen in honour of Leonardo da Vinci, who was born on April 15, 1452.


A
Art is about inner exploration, creative expression, economic capital, social harmony, global connection, and respect for nature, as portrayed in these diverse quotes. Though the COVID-19 crisis has had a severe emotional and economic impact on the artistic community, artists are regrouping and reinventing themselves for this new normal.


Many galleries now have online viewings, and artists are resorting even more to social media for showcasing their offerings. Musicians are streaming their works online, collaborating across the internet, and teaching classes through videoconferencing. Memes and cartoons are cropping up around the world, showcasing the lighter and darker sides of the crisis.


During the extended lockdown, billions of citizens around the world are flocking online to watch movies, listen to music, and read books. Citizens themselves have become amateur artists by sharing videos of their creative works – ranging from cooking and dancing to drawings and graphic art.


Art is a form of healing and recovery, and provides solace and therapy during times of stress. It helps safeguard mental and spiritual health, and reduce barriers between people, cultures and languages. Art has also been used to spark social change and increase awareness about destructive facets of economic development.


This compilation of quotes salutes the professional and amateur artists around the world in this time of unprecedented crisis. The quotes reflect gratitude to the artistic and humanistic spirit in each of us, and reinforce the importance of creativity, hope, and compassion in these dark hours.


The quotes in this compilation are drawn from YourStory's articles on art as well as a range of online resources. The photographs are chosen from our weekend PhotoSparks section on art and design. See also our compilations of quotes on the occasion of World Book Day and World Photography Day, and Top Quotes of 2019 on Design and Art.


B

A picture is a poem without words. - Horace


A problem is a chance for you to do your best. - Duke Ellington


A society’s competitive advantage will come not from how well its schools teach the multiplication and periodic tables, but from how well they stimulate imagination and creativity. - Albert Einstein


A true artist is not one who is inspired but one who inspires others. - Salvador Dalí


A true masterpiece does not tell everything. - Albert Camus


Above all, an artist must never be too easily satisfied with what he has done. - Henri Matisse


All religions, arts and sciences are branches of the same tree. - Albert Einstein


An artist cannot fail; it is a success to be one. - Charles Cooley


An artist discovers his genius the day he dares not to please. - Andre Malraux


An artist is a dreamer consenting to dream of the actual world. - George Santayana


An artist is not paid for his labor but for his vision. - James Whistler


An artist should never be a prisoner of himself, prisoner of style, prisoner of reputation, prisoner of success. - Henri Matisse


c

An empty canvas is the safest addiction in the world, art is the only drug that won't kill you, instead it'll save your life. - Nikki Rowe


Art doesn’t have to be pretty. It has to be meaningful. - Duane Hanson


Art enables us to find ourselves and lose ourselves at the same time. - Thomas Merton


Art evokes the mystery without which the world would not exist. - René Magritte


Art has a voice - let it speak. - Rochelle Carr


Art helps us identify with one another and expands our notion of we - from the local to the global. - Olafur Eliasson


Art is a line around your thoughts. - Gustav Klimt


Art is a step in the known toward the unknown. - Kahlil Gibran


Art is meant to disturb, science reassures. - Georges Braque


Art is never finished, only abandoned. - Leonardo da Vinci


D

Art is not a mirror to hold up to society, but a hammer with which to shape it. - Leon Trotsky


Art is not what you see, but what you make others see. - Edgar Degas


Art is the only serious thing in the world. And the artist is the only person who is never serious. - Oscar Wilde


Art is the only way to run away without leaving home. - Twyla Tharp


Art is the queen of all sciences communicating knowledge to all the generations of the world. - Leonardo da Vinci


As the sun colours flowers, so does art colour life. - John Lubbock


Art should comfort the disturbed and disturb the comfortable. - Banksy


Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life. - Pablo Picasso


Art wasn’t supposed to look nice; it was supposed to make you feel something. - Rainbow Rowell


Artists are just children who refuse to put down their crayons. - Al Hirschfeld


E

Artwork is a representation of our devotion to life. - Agnes Martin


Bad artists copy. Good artists steal. - Pablo Picasso


Blessed are they who see beautiful things in humble places where other people see nothing. - Camille Pissarro


Bring your humanity to your art. Bring your art to humanity. - Maxime Lagacé


Creativity is allowing yourself to make mistakes. Art is knowing which ones to keep. - Scott Adams


Do not be afraid of being wrong; just be afraid of being uninteresting. - T. Carl Whitmer


Do not fear mistakes. There are none. - Miles Davis


Enlightenment is the journey back from the head to the heart. - Pandit Ravi Shankar


Every artist dips his brush in his own soul, and paints his own nature into his pictures. - Henry Ward Beecher


Every artist was first an amateur. - Ralph Waldo Emerson


Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once we grow up. - Pablo Picasso


Everything alters me, but nothing changes me. - Salvador Dalí


Everything you can imagine is real. - Pablo Picasso


f

Finish the work, otherwise an unfinished work will finish you. - Amit Kalantri


Great art picks up where nature ends. - Marc Chagall


Have no fear of perfection, you’ll never reach it. - Salvador Dalí


I dream of painting and then I paint my dream. - Vincent Van Gogh


I paint and sculpt with the blues. - John Hammond


I shut my eyes in order to see. - Paul Gauguin


I would like to paint the way a bird sings. - Claude Monet


I would rather die of passion than of boredom. - Emile Zola


If I could say it in words there would be no reason to paint. - Edward Hopper


If music is a place - then jazz is the city, folk is the wilderness, rock is the road, classical is a temple. - Vera Nazarian


If you don’t make mistakes, you aren’t really trying. - Coleman Hawkins


It is better to fail in originality than to succeed in imitation. - Herman Melville


g

It’s not what you look at that matters, it’s what you see. - Henry David Thoreau


Life is a lot like jazz, it’s best when you improvise. - George Gershwin


Life doesn't imitate art, it imitates bad television. - Woody Allen


Life is like a trumpet - if you don't put anything into it, you don't get anything out of it. - William Christopher Handy


No great artist ever sees things as they really are. If he did, he would cease to be an artist. - Oscar Wilde


No great work of art is ever finished. - Michelangelo


One person’s craziness is another person’s reality. - Tim Burton


Painting is easy when you don’t know how, but very difficult when you do. - Edgar Degas


Painting is just another way of keeping a diary. - Pablo Picasso


Painting is silent poetry. - Plutarch


h

Perspective is to painting what the bridle is to the horse, the rudder to a ship. - Leonardo da Vinci


Talking about music is like dancing about architecture. - Thelonious Monk


The aim of art is to represent not the outward appearance of things, but their inward significance. - Aristotle


The artist must train not only his eye but also his soul. - Wassily Kandinsky


The artist sees what others only catch a glimpse of. - Leonardo da Vinci


The arts are not a way to make a living. They are a very human way of making life more bearable. - Kurt Vonnegut


The earth has music for those who listen. - William Shakespeare


The essence of all beautiful art, all great art, is gratitude. - Friedrich Nietzsche


The function of the artist in a disturbed society is to give awareness of the universe, to ask the right questions, and to elevate the mind. - Marina Abramovic


The great artist is the simplifier. - Vincent Van Gogh


The greatest works of art speak to us without knowing us. - Alain de Botton


i

The job of the artist is always to deepen the mystery. - Francis Bacon


The most beautiful experience we can have is the mysterious - the fundamental emotion which stands at the cradle of true art and true science. - Albert Einstein


The most creative people are willing to work in the shadow of uncertainty. - Ed Catmull


The purpose of art is washing the dust of daily life off our souls. - Pablo Picasso


The true use of art is, first, to cultivate the artist’s own spiritual nature. - George Inness


The world always seems brighter when you’ve just made something that wasn’t there before. - Neil Gaiman


There are always flowers for those who want to see them. - Henri Matisse


There are no rules. That is how art is born, how breakthroughs happen. Go against the rules or ignore the rules. That is what invention is about. - Helen Frankenthaler


There are paintings that take on a life of their own, and do not allow you to finish them. - Efrat Cybulkiewicz


j

To be an artist is to believe in life. - Henry Moore


To be great, art has to point somewhere. - Anne Lamott


To create, one must first question everything. - Eileen Gray


To draw you must close your eyes and sing. - Pablo Picasso


What art offers is space - a certain breathing room for the spirit. - John Updike


When I’m playing, I’m never through. It’s unfinished. I like to find a place to leave for someone else to finish it. That’s where the high comes in. - Miles Davis


When love and skill work together, expect a masterpiece. - John Ruskin


When people believe in boundaries, they become part of them. - Don Cherry


When you do things for their own sake, that’s when you create your best work. That’s when it’s art. - Naval Ravikant


Where the spirit does not work with the hand, there is no art. - Leonardo da Vinci


You can look at a picture for a week and never think of it again. You can also look at the picture for a second and think of it all your life. - Joan Miro


You can’t learn techniques and then try to become a painter. Techniques are a result. - Jackson Pollock


You don’t take a photograph, you make it. - Ansel Adams


A1

Art and culture see no boundaries. People connect at different levels beyond socio-political borders. - Sandhya Singh Parmar


Art demolishes the walls between people. - Subodh Kerkar


Art evokes emotion and a call for action. - Sonal Motla


Art is a platform for discussion. Art is a tool for communication. - Jagdip Jagpal


Art is inherently inclusive. - Siddhant Shah


Art is therapeutic and touches the soul. It is a form of meditation which connects one to the inner self. - Shole Madhusudhanan


Art is therapeutic for the artist as well as art lover. - Harsha D’souza


Art makes us believe in our existence. - Aakanksha Sinha


Artists can be as powerful as politicians in advocating for and influencing policies by being sensory antennae of society. - Afra Khan


A6

Beauty and aesthetics can't be learned, rather felt and experienced. - Sandy Theuerkauf


It is the artist community’s job to awaken and sensitise the world. - Pragya Jain


Photography is about much more than equipment and technique. It is also about composition, communication and creativity. - Vinay Sane


This is the seduction of creating – you become a part of what you create and what you create becomes a part of you. - Reena Kochar


We are all born to connect, create, and convey. It is, perhaps, our very foremost primal instinct. - Sanjana Shah


What seems like random brushstrokes of myriad hues to one person might invoke a very special reaction or connection in another. - Kanchan Rathna


Without the arts, our race would have been just another species on the planet and not a civilisation. - Sunil Kant Munjal


YourStory has also published the pocketbook Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups, as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

n

(Edited by Megha Reddy)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

BYJU's founder is India's youngest billionaire; Mukesh Ambani retains top spot

Sohini Mitter

Coronavirus: Meet the techies who joined hands to enable delivery of essentials

Sindhu Kashyaap

Coronavirus: CRED's new product will allow users to pay rent using credit cards

Vishal Krishna

COVID-19: US allows extension of H-1B visas in relief for stranded Indians

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
This startup is using drones to monitor social distancing
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Bigbasket secures $50M debt to keep up with demand during coronavirus lockdown

Sampath Putrevu

Coronavirus: Zomato introduces body temperature feature of its delivery partners on the app

Sindhu Kashyaap

Coronavirus: Former Genpact CEO says these steps can help in a tough business environment

Team YS

COVID-19: How IoT tech is no longer a luxury, but a necessity

Arpit Chhabra

Coronavirus: CRED's new product will allow users to pay rent using credit cards

Vishal Krishna

Paytm General Insurance names Vineet Arora as MD, CEO

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru