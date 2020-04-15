Art in times of coronavirus – 100 inspiring quotes on World Art Day 2020
Though the COVID-19 crisis has severely impacted the artistic community, the spirit of human connection and upliftment through arts remains stronger than ever.
UNESCO has proclaimed April 15 as World Art Day, a celebration to promote the development, diffusion, and enjoyment of art. It spans the whole spectrum of visual and performing arts. The date was chosen in honour of Leonardo da Vinci, who was born on April 15, 1452.
Art is about inner exploration, creative expression, economic capital, social harmony, global connection, and respect for nature, as portrayed in these diverse quotes. Though the COVID-19 crisis has had a severe emotional and economic impact on the artistic community, artists are regrouping and reinventing themselves for this new normal.
Many galleries now have online viewings, and artists are resorting even more to social media for showcasing their offerings. Musicians are streaming their works online, collaborating across the internet, and teaching classes through videoconferencing. Memes and cartoons are cropping up around the world, showcasing the lighter and darker sides of the crisis.
During the extended lockdown, billions of citizens around the world are flocking online to watch movies, listen to music, and read books. Citizens themselves have become amateur artists by sharing videos of their creative works – ranging from cooking and dancing to drawings and graphic art.
Art is a form of healing and recovery, and provides solace and therapy during times of stress. It helps safeguard mental and spiritual health, and reduce barriers between people, cultures and languages. Art has also been used to spark social change and increase awareness about destructive facets of economic development.
This compilation of quotes salutes the professional and amateur artists around the world in this time of unprecedented crisis. The quotes reflect gratitude to the artistic and humanistic spirit in each of us, and reinforce the importance of creativity, hope, and compassion in these dark hours.
The quotes in this compilation are drawn from YourStory's articles on art as well as a range of online resources. The photographs are chosen from our weekend PhotoSparks section on art and design. See also our compilations of quotes on the occasion of World Book Day and World Photography Day, and Top Quotes of 2019 on Design and Art.
A picture is a poem without words. - Horace
A problem is a chance for you to do your best. - Duke Ellington
A society’s competitive advantage will come not from how well its schools teach the multiplication and periodic tables, but from how well they stimulate imagination and creativity. - Albert Einstein
A true artist is not one who is inspired but one who inspires others. - Salvador Dalí
A true masterpiece does not tell everything. - Albert Camus
Above all, an artist must never be too easily satisfied with what he has done. - Henri Matisse
All religions, arts and sciences are branches of the same tree. - Albert Einstein
An artist cannot fail; it is a success to be one. - Charles Cooley
An artist discovers his genius the day he dares not to please. - Andre Malraux
An artist is a dreamer consenting to dream of the actual world. - George Santayana
An artist is not paid for his labor but for his vision. - James Whistler
An artist should never be a prisoner of himself, prisoner of style, prisoner of reputation, prisoner of success. - Henri Matisse
An empty canvas is the safest addiction in the world, art is the only drug that won't kill you, instead it'll save your life. - Nikki Rowe
Art doesn’t have to be pretty. It has to be meaningful. - Duane Hanson
Art enables us to find ourselves and lose ourselves at the same time. - Thomas Merton
Art evokes the mystery without which the world would not exist. - René Magritte
Art has a voice - let it speak. - Rochelle Carr
Art helps us identify with one another and expands our notion of we - from the local to the global. - Olafur Eliasson
Art is a line around your thoughts. - Gustav Klimt
Art is a step in the known toward the unknown. - Kahlil Gibran
Art is meant to disturb, science reassures. - Georges Braque
Art is never finished, only abandoned. - Leonardo da Vinci
Art is not a mirror to hold up to society, but a hammer with which to shape it. - Leon Trotsky
Art is not what you see, but what you make others see. - Edgar Degas
Art is the only serious thing in the world. And the artist is the only person who is never serious. - Oscar Wilde
Art is the only way to run away without leaving home. - Twyla Tharp
Art is the queen of all sciences communicating knowledge to all the generations of the world. - Leonardo da Vinci
As the sun colours flowers, so does art colour life. - John Lubbock
Art should comfort the disturbed and disturb the comfortable. - Banksy
Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life. - Pablo Picasso
Art wasn’t supposed to look nice; it was supposed to make you feel something. - Rainbow Rowell
Artists are just children who refuse to put down their crayons. - Al Hirschfeld
Artwork is a representation of our devotion to life. - Agnes Martin
Bad artists copy. Good artists steal. - Pablo Picasso
Blessed are they who see beautiful things in humble places where other people see nothing. - Camille Pissarro
Bring your humanity to your art. Bring your art to humanity. - Maxime Lagacé
Creativity is allowing yourself to make mistakes. Art is knowing which ones to keep. - Scott Adams
Do not be afraid of being wrong; just be afraid of being uninteresting. - T. Carl Whitmer
Do not fear mistakes. There are none. - Miles Davis
Enlightenment is the journey back from the head to the heart. - Pandit Ravi Shankar
Every artist dips his brush in his own soul, and paints his own nature into his pictures. - Henry Ward Beecher
Every artist was first an amateur. - Ralph Waldo Emerson
Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once we grow up. - Pablo Picasso
Everything alters me, but nothing changes me. - Salvador Dalí
Everything you can imagine is real. - Pablo Picasso
Finish the work, otherwise an unfinished work will finish you. - Amit Kalantri
Great art picks up where nature ends. - Marc Chagall
Have no fear of perfection, you’ll never reach it. - Salvador Dalí
I dream of painting and then I paint my dream. - Vincent Van Gogh
I paint and sculpt with the blues. - John Hammond
I shut my eyes in order to see. - Paul Gauguin
I would like to paint the way a bird sings. - Claude Monet
I would rather die of passion than of boredom. - Emile Zola
If I could say it in words there would be no reason to paint. - Edward Hopper
If music is a place - then jazz is the city, folk is the wilderness, rock is the road, classical is a temple. - Vera Nazarian
If you don’t make mistakes, you aren’t really trying. - Coleman Hawkins
It is better to fail in originality than to succeed in imitation. - Herman Melville
It’s not what you look at that matters, it’s what you see. - Henry David Thoreau
Life is a lot like jazz, it’s best when you improvise. - George Gershwin
Life doesn't imitate art, it imitates bad television. - Woody Allen
Life is like a trumpet - if you don't put anything into it, you don't get anything out of it. - William Christopher Handy
No great artist ever sees things as they really are. If he did, he would cease to be an artist. - Oscar Wilde
No great work of art is ever finished. - Michelangelo
One person’s craziness is another person’s reality. - Tim Burton
Painting is easy when you don’t know how, but very difficult when you do. - Edgar Degas
Painting is just another way of keeping a diary. - Pablo Picasso
Painting is silent poetry. - Plutarch
Perspective is to painting what the bridle is to the horse, the rudder to a ship. - Leonardo da Vinci
Talking about music is like dancing about architecture. - Thelonious Monk
The aim of art is to represent not the outward appearance of things, but their inward significance. - Aristotle
The artist must train not only his eye but also his soul. - Wassily Kandinsky
The artist sees what others only catch a glimpse of. - Leonardo da Vinci
The arts are not a way to make a living. They are a very human way of making life more bearable. - Kurt Vonnegut
The earth has music for those who listen. - William Shakespeare
The essence of all beautiful art, all great art, is gratitude. - Friedrich Nietzsche
The function of the artist in a disturbed society is to give awareness of the universe, to ask the right questions, and to elevate the mind. - Marina Abramovic
The great artist is the simplifier. - Vincent Van Gogh
The greatest works of art speak to us without knowing us. - Alain de Botton
The job of the artist is always to deepen the mystery. - Francis Bacon
The most beautiful experience we can have is the mysterious - the fundamental emotion which stands at the cradle of true art and true science. - Albert Einstein
The most creative people are willing to work in the shadow of uncertainty. - Ed Catmull
The purpose of art is washing the dust of daily life off our souls. - Pablo Picasso
The true use of art is, first, to cultivate the artist’s own spiritual nature. - George Inness
The world always seems brighter when you’ve just made something that wasn’t there before. - Neil Gaiman
There are always flowers for those who want to see them. - Henri Matisse
There are no rules. That is how art is born, how breakthroughs happen. Go against the rules or ignore the rules. That is what invention is about. - Helen Frankenthaler
There are paintings that take on a life of their own, and do not allow you to finish them. - Efrat Cybulkiewicz
To be an artist is to believe in life. - Henry Moore
To be great, art has to point somewhere. - Anne Lamott
To create, one must first question everything. - Eileen Gray
To draw you must close your eyes and sing. - Pablo Picasso
What art offers is space - a certain breathing room for the spirit. - John Updike
When I’m playing, I’m never through. It’s unfinished. I like to find a place to leave for someone else to finish it. That’s where the high comes in. - Miles Davis
When love and skill work together, expect a masterpiece. - John Ruskin
When people believe in boundaries, they become part of them. - Don Cherry
When you do things for their own sake, that’s when you create your best work. That’s when it’s art. - Naval Ravikant
Where the spirit does not work with the hand, there is no art. - Leonardo da Vinci
You can look at a picture for a week and never think of it again. You can also look at the picture for a second and think of it all your life. - Joan Miro
You can’t learn techniques and then try to become a painter. Techniques are a result. - Jackson Pollock
You don’t take a photograph, you make it. - Ansel Adams
Art and culture see no boundaries. People connect at different levels beyond socio-political borders. - Sandhya Singh Parmar
Art demolishes the walls between people. - Subodh Kerkar
Art evokes emotion and a call for action. - Sonal Motla
Art is a platform for discussion. Art is a tool for communication. - Jagdip Jagpal
Art is inherently inclusive. - Siddhant Shah
Art is therapeutic and touches the soul. It is a form of meditation which connects one to the inner self. - Shole Madhusudhanan
Art is therapeutic for the artist as well as art lover. - Harsha D’souza
Art makes us believe in our existence. - Aakanksha Sinha
Artists can be as powerful as politicians in advocating for and influencing policies by being sensory antennae of society. - Afra Khan
Beauty and aesthetics can't be learned, rather felt and experienced. - Sandy Theuerkauf
It is the artist community’s job to awaken and sensitise the world. - Pragya Jain
Photography is about much more than equipment and technique. It is also about composition, communication and creativity. - Vinay Sane
This is the seduction of creating – you become a part of what you create and what you create becomes a part of you. - Reena Kochar
We are all born to connect, create, and convey. It is, perhaps, our very foremost primal instinct. - Sanjana Shah
What seems like random brushstrokes of myriad hues to one person might invoke a very special reaction or connection in another. - Kanchan Rathna
Without the arts, our race would have been just another species on the planet and not a civilisation. - Sunil Kant Munjal
