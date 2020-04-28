The role of animation technology in revolutionising education sector

The education sector too has been touched and transformed by the spells of the all-expansive tech fairy. By harnessing the powers of creativity and intelligent technologies, edtech platforms are fast supplementing the various prominent gaps in the conventional schooling system of India. They are doing what according to teachers is perhaps the hardest task, i.e. awakening a student’s natural appetite for scientific inquiry and learning.





Through an amalgamation of quirky and captivating animation tools, online learning modules are helping students learn and retain knowledge more efficiently. It has also been proven that information received in the audio-visual realm is processed and preserved more effectively by the human brain.





Therefore, online education channels have evolved in juxtaposition to changes in innovation and technology, leveraging experiential animation and digital multimedia features to generate engrossing real-time educational content that is better at captivating the interest of students.





A new way to look at things

Modern pedagogy is redefining itself every moment through the infusion of contemporary state of the art innovations such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and the Internet of Things (IoT).





The rise of a robust and dynamic edutech sector has spawned the birth of Online Learning Platforms. These e-learning platforms through a mélange of multiple audio and visual modes, such as texts, sounds, images, and motion graphics are challenging the norms of the traditional didactic pedagogy and rote-learning.

The seamless streamliner

The role of digital animation in uplifting the hitherto lacking education sector depends upon the manner in which the medium is devised, aligned and incorporated. It speaks more clearly to a student’s cognitive processes by appealing directly to the senses. This naturally renders the subject matter more appealing to the learner, something which traditional education forms have always struggled with.





Through a fusion of animated modes, complex theories and advanced problems can be solved more effectively. The real-time application and hands-on experience allow for a smoother transmission of fundamental concepts and theories.

Making learning fun

Needless to state, a moving and informative medium that is a fusion of different sounds, pictures, and films is more engaging and captivating to a student’s eyes. Suddenly, the learning process seems less of a labour and more of a personal choice.





Creating an innate interest in the students towards acquiring knowledge is perhaps the greatest service to mankind. A constant motivation to learn ensures that the students evolve into enlightened and rational individuals who can truly contribute to nation-building and social progress.









The story within a story

By simultaneously employing creative modes of interactive and entertainment-based learning, the teachers and educators are able to achieve a greater transmission of knowledge. The storytelling form of teaching through active mediums also helps in enhancing the creative and intellectual faculties of a student. Where the dissemination of knowledge meets fun, the teachers too, then, observe a greater realisation of their educational targets.

A for amazing

The role of animation in revitalising pedagogy through creativity and engagement cannot be stressed enough. The benefits of incorporating educational animatronics that enhance the teaching-learning process in schools are manifold. It accelerates the overall expansion of a student’s skills, by augmenting their grasping ability and problem-solving.





It also offers an independent learning process allowing students to apply their natural creativity and understanding while proffering the learner a greater scope for innovation and solution-oriented learning.

Benefits galore

Animation powered edtech platforms also help increase one’s critical aptitude by promoting self-assessment and logical reasoning amongst the students. It also increases interaction and communication amongst peers through its reception and feedback facility while also empowering students to become self-reliant and responsible for their education.





It also helps in heightening the interest of students in the fields of art and animation, opening several career options and professional possibilities.





The benefits of deploying digital tools such as animation and multimedia in online pedagogy have proven to be immense and fruitful. A student can now learn independently without relying on a conventional classroom setting. The use of animation in edutech platforms has seemingly revolutionised the way we perceive and understand learning, thanks to a fun-filled, interactive and experience-based learning methodology.