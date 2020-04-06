Square Yards launches digital platform for real estate transactions

Square Yards, a leading real estate brokerage company, has announced the launch of its digital platform to enable end-to-end transactions.





According to the company, it has sold over 400 homes in a very short period of time. In fact, on March 31, it had sold 100 homes as it was the time when the nationwide lockdown to combat coronavirus is underway.





Square Yards’ digital platform automates complete value chain of a real estate transaction starting from presales with online virtual tours & 3D walkthrough capabilities, a real time inventory blocking engine integrated with multiple payment gateways and post sales module for submission of online applications with digital signatures.





Kanika Gupta and Tanuj Shori, Co-founders of Square Yards.





The platform is currently being integrated with leading banks to enable instant and paperless sanction of home loans, thus completing the entire home buying cycle for home seekers, without them having to make any physical displacement.





Encouraged by the early success, Square Yards has tied up with some of the leading real estate developers for this platform, which include Godrej Properties, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, Rustomjee, Shriram Properties, VTP Realty, Signature Global, Bhutani Group, Kohinoor, etc.





Square Yards Founder and CEO Tanuj Shori said: “We were preparing ourselves for this large structural shift on how real estate transactions will be done. Our new tech platform is not merely a stop gap solution to this lockdown but a real life example that pivoting to a new operating model, if done right, can change the course of this industry.”





Under the digital platform, the 2,500 plus sales of Square Yards is equipped with state of the art mobile technology to enable them setup digital meetings with the clients, discuss properties virtually over video calls using 3D walkthroughs, share collaterals at the click of the button, and use state of the art transaction enabler tools like digital signatures.