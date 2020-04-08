Focussing on supply of essentials to communities most affected by coronavirus lockdown: Tata Motors

Tata Motors on Wednesday said it is focussing on the supply of essential commodities to the communities most affected during the COVID-19 lockdown, by facilitating the production of protective gears and medical kits to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus as part of its CSR initiative.





The company has so far provided over 25,000 packets of cooked meals and over 5,000 grocery kits (ration) to migrants and stranded communities, urban slums, drivers, co-drivers, mechanics, contractual, and temporary workers, among others as part of the initiative, Tata Motors said in a release.

Additionally, the company has established two helpline numbers for temporary and contractual workmen for food-related requests in Lucknow, and is also providing water to 19 police stations and traffic police in Pune.









Tata Motors also said it has partnered with the Indian Oil Corporation to distribute food packets and personal protective kits to truck drivers by visiting companies like Saarthi Aaram Kendra (SAK) in Narsapura (near Bengaluru) and Bawal (near Gurugram).





Besides, the company is supporting and assisting self-help groups to manufacture home-made certified masks and sanitisers for distribution across hospitals, vendors, health workers, police stations, army personnel, and in communities around the company's plants.





To date, the company has enabled the manufacturing of 17,000 home-made certified masks, it said, adding that it has also facilitated N95 masks, sanitisers, and personal protective equipment kits that are being distributed to municipal hospitals.





Further, the company has conducted health check-ups and provided basic medication to over 500 stranded truck drivers and co-drivers in Belur, Dharwad.





Tata Motors is emphasising on good health practices by putting up banners and other related information material to spread awareness in slums and among low-income group communities. It is also leveraging its social media platforms to spread awareness about simple and easy precautionary measures one can adopt to stay unaffected and healthy.





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)





(Edited by Suman Singh)