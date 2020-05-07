Innovators present COVID-19 solutions at Chandigarh University’s virtual entrepreneurship hackathon

Chandigarh University’s Technology Business Incubator and Confederation of Global Innovators organises a virtual HACK-A-PRENEUR for innovation in areas like fintech, agritech, IT, blockchain, ecommerce, and healthcare to battle coronavirus.

By Vishal Krishna
7th May 2020
In these difficult times, we need ideas that can change the world. Chandigarh University’s Technology Business Incubator and Confederation of Global Innovators organised a virtual HACK-A-PRENEUR event where more than 500 candidates from across the world participated to showcase their ideas to investors. A majority of these ideas came from Russia, Japan, Israel, Canada, and India. 


The university ran this challenge to battle COVID-19, which has brought the entire word to a grinding halt.


"It proves that even in the 21st century, mankind is not prepared with a contingency plan to cope with major potential issues. So, we decided to identify some of the biggest problem statements mankind is facing today, and [get[ young minds to propose some innovative solutions," says Amardeep Kaushal, Chief Advisor to CGI.


business ideas

The hackathon aimed to identify hidden patterns of solutions and ideas which hadn’t been discovered, bring  innovative solutions to the real-time problems from different domains and sectors, and create a pool of young and innovative minds on a common platform to address all existing real-time issues.

The outcome

The startups selected were:


P2F: Plastic waste management system

VerbalEyes: Device to deal with patient ssuffering from neuron diseases

C-4: Conserving water by atomising it

GrabOfit: Providing customised products to consumers based on their requirements

ElectrineIngenum: Transforming conventional vehicles to run on electricity

LioDio: Development of an algorithm in the form of an app to monitor and manage loans

Educaffe: Promoting a new form of upskilling and re-skilling

AyushMahajan: Exoskeleton to assist in the movement of the paralysed

Robbies: A blockchain-based monitoring system for foodgrain


"We used social media channels, educational institutions, international forum, and all other global platforms to reach out to these young minds. We received participation from 500-plus entrepreneurs and innovators, and got some of the most innovative solutions across the domain, including areas like fintech, agritech, IT, blockchain, ecommerce, and healthcare (especially related to neurology)," Amardeep says. 


The screened ideas will be made available on-demand to enterprises working to fight COVID-19.

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

