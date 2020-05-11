Amazon introduces ‘COVID-19 Supplies Store’ to provide medical supplies

Amazon's business friendly marketplace Amazon Business on Monday introduced the ‘COVID-19 Supplies Store’ to provide easy access to businesses to buy COVID-19 related supplies on Amazon.





This feature helps the frontline organisations such as healthcare and government to purchase COVID-19 related essentials in bulk from the store.





According to a statement by the company, the ‘COVID-19 Supplies Store’ has been curated to provide instant access to critical medical supplies and safety products instead of spending time on searching for individual products.













The store has a wide selection of items including N95 masks, surgical masks, sanitisers,

personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, gloves, shoe covers, PPE suits, facial shields, and infrared thermometers. Going ahead, the company claims to add more items to the store.





Commenting on the initiative, Manish Tiwary, Vice President – Category Management, Amazon India, said,





"The ‘COVID-19 Supplies Store’ is our effort towards providing institutional buyers with a one-stop shop for all their needs around safety and sanitisation products. The store seeks to serve bulk buying needs of healthcare professionals and organisations as the nation continues to fight the virus. In these unprecedented times, Amazon remains committed to serve the nation by providing instant access and delivering products safely to customers across the country."

Amazon Business was launched to meet the business procurement needs of different institutions such as hospitals, clinics, manufacturers, universities, schools, NGOs, government bodies, and offices. It aims to support organisations and their employees to stay safe by providing them instant access to various safety products. These business purchases also come with the benefit of bulk pricing and GST invoices to ensure compliance and claim input tax credit.





Last month Amazon India announced the launch of Local Shops on Amazon. The programme will use the ecommerce giant's technology, enablement capabilities, and training to power local shops across India to sell online.





Amazon India had also partnered with several non-government organisations across the country to donate hygiene aid kits, personal protective equipment kits, and groceries to healthcare workers and communities most affected by COVID-19.