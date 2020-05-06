Amazon Prime launches free gaming benefits for Indian users

With the coronavirus lockdown extended further, Amazon wants its users to enjoy gaming content at home. The Seattle-based tech giant has launched free gaming benefits for Prime members in India.





They can now access an array of mobile in-game content like exclusive collectables, characters, skins, power-ups, in-game currency, and Prime-only tournaments at no additional cost.





Users have to download the games showcased, log-in with their Amazon Prime account, click on 'Allow' when prompted, and proceed to 'Claim' the in-game content. Typically, users have to pay for these additional benefits, but in this case, they are free.





Amazon has made available content from popular gaming titles such as Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, World Cricket Championship, Mafia City, Black Desert, The Seven Deadly Sins, Words with Friends 2.









Amazon also said that the 'Gaming with Prime' selection will be continuously refreshed with new games and content launches every month. Members can also look forward to content from top games like Ludo King and more.





Akshay Sahi, Director and Head of Prime, Amazon India, said in a statement,





"With the launch of Prime gaming, we continue to make Amazon Prime more valuable for members in India. We recognise the need for in-game content by mobile gamers to enhance their playing experience and are delighted to provide access to this content free to Prime members."





"We will continue to add new in-game content for other popular games, with frequent content refreshes," he added.





Gaming has been one of the hottest segments of consumer internet lately.





Gaming apps topped new downloads on Android and iOS in Q1 2020. Even subscription revenues are surging, with millions of stay-at-home users scouting for meaningful engagements in the lockdown.





The Amazon development comes shortly after Facebook launched a dedicated live gaming app, which racked up over five million downloads within a week.





Facebook, in fact, pre-dated the release of the app — it was supposed to launch in June — which is being touted as a challenger to Amazon-owned Twitch and YouTube's gaming live streams.





Cloud-based gaming among others is one of the hottest trends to look out for in 2020.