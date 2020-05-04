Coronavirus: Swiggy introduces safety gear audit in-app for delivery partners

Swiggy has introduced a new feature within its Delivery Partner app which checks for ‘mask usage’ to reinforce Swiggy’s commitment towards ensuring the safety of delivery partners and consumers.

By Sindhu Kashyaap
4th May 2020
Bengaluru-based foodtech unicorn Swiggy has announced that it has introduced a new feature within its delivery partner app, which checks for mask usage.


The team added that it aims to achieve 100 percent mask compliance of the entire fleet logged on the Swiggy platform. The in-app feature mandates every delivery partner to click a selfie wearing the mask, and upload it to complete their login and start receiving order requests. If the AI-driven system detects an upload without a mask, the delivery partner will not be allowed to login.


Founders of Swiggy (L-R - Nandan Reddy, Rahul Jaimini and Sriharsha Majety)

Speaking of the initiative, Ashish Chatterjee, VP Products, Swiggy, said in a press statement shared by the company, "We at Swiggy have always kept tech-innovation at the heart of our operations and looked to solve many of our biggest challenges through technology. In the current circumstances, where consistent implementation of safety measures is a necessity, our team has created this innovative self-audit feature to increase mask compliance across the entire fleet. With this new feature, Swiggy is adding another layer of safety for its delivery partners as we continue to work towards enabling safe deliveries of food, grocery and essentials."


The startup has been offering a slew of initiatives to ensure all safety and hygiene measures are taken care of during the coronavirus pandemic. Some of them include: distribution of protective gear for delivery partners, training on hygiene practices, no-contact delivery, disabling COD transactions, hygiene checks across restaurants, and its cloud kitchens.


Food delivery as a service has seen a 10-20 percent drop from the second week of March, according to a RedSeer report. This is primarily because restaurants, main points of social gathering, have been shut. This also could be the reason for Swiggy's move towards InstaChef. However, food delivery is not being considered as an essential service, with some states like Telangana banning platforms altogether.


Also, now with several cities easing restrictions, ensuring safety measures is becoming more important.

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

