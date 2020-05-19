Coronavirus: Flipkart enters into partnership with Vishal Mega Mart for delivery of essentials

India’s leading ecommerce marketplace Flipkart has entered into another partnership with an offline retailer as it looks to expand its scope of offerings in an environment dominated by coronavirus.





Flipkart has entered into a partnership with retail store chain Vishal Mega Mart for the delivery of essentials. The ecommerce platform already has a similar partnership with Spencer Retail.





According to a press release, under this partnership, consumers across 365-plus Vishal Mega Mart stores will be able to order products and get them delivered by Flipkart.





Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy





As part of this partnership, a Vishal Mega Mart Essentials store has been created on Flipkart. Consumers can order a wide assortment of essential products like atta, rice, oil, pulses, beverages, soap, toothpaste, and other essential items.





Commenting on the tie-up, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, said, "Flipkart, as a committed corporate citizen, is constantly innovating to help fulfil consumers' needs in these unprecedented times. Our teams are working relentlessly to understand the requirements of each region and forging strategic tie-ups to meet the same.”





“As part of this, our ability to work with the modern retail stores across cities will give consumers access to relevant products while enabling doorstep delivery of groceries and essentials. Backed by our robust technology platform, this will help consumers to have the real-time visibility of essentials available in their area and while also helping with timely doorstep deliveries," he said.





Presently, this service will be available to consumers in 26 cities and plans are to scale it up to over 240 locations in the next four weeks.





Ecommerce companies in India have resumed their operations in the country which also include the delivery of non-essentials.

Commenting on these initiatives, Gunender Kapur, CEO and MD, Vishal Mega Mart said, “In these difficult times, we are ensuring that we reach our customers with essentials through all possible channels. We are excited about working with Flipkart, now our customers can visit our 365+ stores or order essentials from Vishal easily on Flipkart and have them delivered at their doorstep, in a safe and hygienic manner.”