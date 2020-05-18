Flipkart reduces usage of plastic packaging by 50 pc in its supply chain network

India’s leading ecommerce marketplace Flipkart has announced that it has reduced the usage of plastic packaging in its own supply chain network by 50 percent as it move towards the larger goal of zero wastage.





According to Flipkart, it has now started phasing out plastic packaging from its own supply chain in Maharashtra through usage of paper-based packaging starting May 1, 2020.





The sustainable packaging for Flipkart’s supply chain assets in the state of Maharashtra includes replacing plastic security bags with security envelopes made of paper. In addition, all fillers and wrapping films have been replaced with cushioning materials made from recycled paper.





Paper packaging of Flipkart





The ecommerce marketplace, which is owned by Walmart, said it has been driving several initiatives as it pursues sustainable growth, which includes the introduction of eco-friendly paper shreds, replacing poly pouches with recycled paper bags, replacing bubble wraps and airbags with carton waste shredded material, and two ply roll to name a few.





Flipkart is also actively working with all policy makers, including state governments across the country and other ecosystem stakeholders to understand how it can provide a conducive and feasible transition path to lakhs of its seller partners to gradually adopt sustainable packaging alternatives which could be affordable, scalable, and widely available to them.





Flipkart works with over 200,000 local sellers, mostly MSMEs across the country, many of whom also ship customer orders directly and make their own packaging decisions.

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, said, “Flipkart is strongly committed to environmental sustainability and is working actively with various partners on long-term sustainability initiatives, helping drive ecosystem awareness. We are pleased with the progress made in our own supply chain to introduce and explore different packaging concepts to have an impact now and in the future.”





According to Flipkart, its broader environmental sustainability efforts include introduction of electric vehicles in its last-mile delivery network, resource efficiency and use of renewables, waste reduction and management, and ISO 14001 certification for its strategic facilities, a benchmark for the preparedness to prevent environmental pollution in the workplace.