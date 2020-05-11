Google Cloud appoints Anil Bhansali as VP Engineering in India

Google Cloud on Monday said it has appointed former Microsoft executive Anil Bhansali as Vice President of Engineering in India.





He will coordinate all software development support efforts for Google Cloud in the country, according to a company statement.





Anil Bhansali is joining Google Cloud from Microsoft where he was Corporate Vice President of their Azure cloud division and site leader for their research and development team in India, it added.





During his 28-year career in Microsoft, he led engineering efforts across the company's Office, Search, and Windows divisions.





"...Anil Bhansali has joined Google Cloud to help grow and scale our software development support efforts in India so we can continue expanding and advancing Google Cloud services," Amit Zavery, Vice President of Engineering at Google LLC, said.





Earlier in April, Google had joined hands with Apple to combat the fast-spreading coronavirus or COVID-19 by coming out with technical tools to help combat the deadly virus.





A statement by Apple said, “In this spirit of collaboration, Google and Apple are announcing a joint effort to enable the use of Bluetooth technology to help governments and health agencies reduce the spread of the virus, with user privacy and security central to the design.”





According to Apple, since COVID-19 can be transmitted through close proximity to affected individuals, public health officials have identified contact tracing as a valuable tool to help contain its spread.





To further this cause, Apple and Google will be launching a comprehensive solution that includes application programming interfaces (APIs) and operating system-level technology to assist in enabling contact tracing. Given the urgent need, the plan is to implement this solution in two steps while maintaining strong protections around user privacy, the statement said.





