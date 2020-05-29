Google issues 1,755 warnings to users globally on govt-backed attackers in April

Google shared recent findings on government-backed phishing, threats and disinformation, as well as a new bulletin, to share information about actions it has taken against accounts that it attributes to coordinated influence campaigns.

By Press Trust of India
29th May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Google sent out 1,755 warnings to users globally, including up to 100 in India, in April whose accounts were the target of "government-backed attackers".


In a blog post, Google said its Threat Analysis Group (TAG) tracks more than 270 targeted or government-backed groups from over 50 countries. It, however, did not clarify which governments have targeted these users.


Google shared recent findings on government-backed phishing, threats, and disinformation, as well as a new bulletin, to share information about actions it has taken against accounts that it attributes to coordinated influence campaigns.
google
Also Read

Google eyeing Vodafone Idea stake, says report


"Last month, we sent 1,755 warnings to users whose accounts were targets of government-backed attackers," it said.


A heatmap on "Distribution of targets of government-backed phishing attempts in April 2020" showed that 51-100 users in India had received such warnings.


The tech giant said government-backed or state-sponsored groups have different goals in carrying out their attacks.


"...Some are looking to collect intelligence or steal intellectual property; others are targeting dissidents or activists, or attempting to engage in coordinated influence operations and disinformation campaigns," it added.


The company emphasised that its products are designed with robust built-in security features, like Gmail protections against phishing and Safe Browsing in Chrome, but it still dedicates significant resources to developing new tools and technology to help identify, track, and stop this kind of activity.


"In addition to our internal investigations, we work with law enforcement, industry partners, and third parties like specialised security firms to assess and share intelligence," it said.


Outlining steps taken by the company, Google said it swiftly removes such content from its platforms and terminates these actors' accounts. It also routinely exchanges information and shares its findings with others in the industry, it added.


Google said in March, it terminated three advertising accounts, one AdSense account, and 11 YouTube channels as part of its actions against a coordinated influence operation linked to India.


The campaign, which was sharing messages in English supportive of Qatar, was consistent with similar findings reported by Facebook, it added.


"Since March, we've removed more than a thousand YouTube channels that we believe to be part of a large campaign and that were behaving in a coordinated manner. These channels were mostly uploading spammy, non-political content, but a small subset posted primarily Chinese-language political content...," it said.

(Edited by Suman Singh)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding and Startup Course. Learn from India's top investors and entrepreneurs. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How a college dropout got a $3B-unicorn co-founder to join his startup

Ramarko Sengupta

With the relaxation of restrictions for e-commerce, this online seller on Flipkart got his business up and running in a matter of hours

Sindhu MV

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

Pivot and Persist: To adapt to the new norm, Indian startups are deftly changing course and innovating amidst the COVID-19 crisis

Tenzin Pema
Daily Capsule
Inside Reliance Jio’s billion-dollar deals by global investors
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

From reel-life villain to real-life superhero, Sonu Sood inspires hope amidst India’s migrant crisis

Tenzin Pema

With the relaxation of restrictions for e-commerce, this online seller on Flipkart got his business up and running in a matter of hours

Sindhu MV

[Weekly funding roundup] Investments into startups decline by 56 pc, to touch $50M

Team YS

Shopmatic takes local kirana stores online; introduces grocery web stores

Vishal Krishna

COVID-19 will change the future of litigations

Anupam Agarwal

Meet the three blockchain startups that Aeternity Starfleet has invested in

Vishal Krishna

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India