YourStory's Pivot and Persist series: how Indian startups are reinventing themselves amidst COVID-19

YourStory’s Pivot and Persist series spotlights startups pivoting to seize new business opportunities, transforming business models and offerings to navigate the COVID-19 crisis.





Ami Drore, Co-founder and CEO, LeapLearner

In 2017, Israeli entrepreneur Ami Dror launched LeapLearner, an edtech company that teaches coding to one million students in 20 countries.





[LtoR] Abhishek SR (Co-Founder ) , Ajay Kumar from Bengaluru Police Force, and Ronit Shetty

Quick Shape has created a helmet with a cooling system which protects against the harsh summer heat, and also has an N95 filter to combat pollution.





Yasin Patel, Founder and CEO of Accura Technolabs

Mumbai-based startup Accura Technolabs works with over 25 international clients across sectors, helping them e-verify their users remotely in real-time.





Photo: YS Design

Reliance’s JioHealthHub is a holistic e-diagnostic app, which is gaining traction in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. It is a part of Jio Platforms’ suite of online services.





Sohrab Kothari (L), Sagar Shah (M), Co-founders of Sahas Softech LLP and Firoza Kothari, Co-founder of Anatomize3D

Launched in 2012, Sahas Softech LLP has partnered with 150 hospitals to sell its products, including Max Hospital, Apollo Hospital, and AIIMS Delhi.





myGSTcafe co-founders, Satish Bhatia, Abhishek Porwal and Arjit Gupta

Kanpur-based Pinnacle Finserv Advisors’ B2B platform myGSTcafe helps businesses, corporates, and tax professionals ensure end-to-end GST compliance.





