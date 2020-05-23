YourStory's Pivot and Persist series: how Indian startups are reinventing themselves amidst COVID-19

YourStory’s Pivot and Persist series spotlights startups pivoting to seize new business opportunities, transforming business models and offerings to navigate the COVID-19 crisis.

By Team YS
23rd May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Indian startups reinventing amidst COVID-19

pivot series

YourStory’s Pivot and Persist series spotlights startups pivoting to seize new business opportunities, transforming business models and offerings to navigate the COVID-19 crisis.


Why every child must learn to code

Ami Dror

Ami Drore, Co-founder and CEO, LeapLearner

In 2017, Israeli entrepreneur Ami Dror launched LeapLearner, an edtech company that teaches coding to one million students in 20 countries.


This startup's 3D printed shields have N95 layer

quick shape

[LtoR] Abhishek SR (Co-Founder ) , Ajay Kumar from Bengaluru Police Force, and Ronit Shetty

Quick Shape has created a helmet with a cooling system which protects against the harsh summer heat, and also has an N95 filter to combat pollution.


How companies can remotely verify users in 10 seconds

Accura Technolabs

Yasin Patel, Founder and CEO of Accura Technolabs

Mumbai-based startup Accura Technolabs works with over 25 international clients across sectors, helping them e-verify their users remotely in real-time.


Lab tests, blood banks, coronavirus test centres in one app

JioHealthHub

Photo: YS Design

Reliance’s JioHealthHub is a holistic e-diagnostic app, which is gaining traction in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. It is a part of Jio Platforms’ suite of online services.


Changing Indian healthcare ecosystem with 3D printing

Sahas Softech LLP

Sohrab Kothari (L), Sagar Shah (M), Co-founders of Sahas Softech LLP and Firoza Kothari, Co-founder of Anatomize3D

Launched in 2012, Sahas Softech LLP has partnered with 150 hospitals to sell its products, including Max Hospital, Apollo Hospital, and AIIMS Delhi.


This B2B platform is making filing GST easier

mygstcafe

myGSTcafe co-founders, Satish Bhatia, Abhishek Porwal and Arjit Gupta

Kanpur-based Pinnacle Finserv Advisors’ B2B platform myGSTcafe helps businesses, corporates, and tax professionals ensure end-to-end GST compliance.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding and Startup Course. Learn from India's top investors and entrepreneurs. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet the man behind Ludo King, which has smashed all mobile gaming records

Rashi Varshney

This Bengaluru-based startup provides online training to make graduates future-ready

Apurva P

Productivity platform flujo offers comprehensive solutions for a post-COVID world

Team YS

From uncertainties to a booming market, this entrepreneur has always been on top of the Internet game

Team YS
Daily Capsule
YourStory's Pivot and Persist series: how Indian startups are reinventing themselves amidst COVID-19
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Impact of the coronavirus pandemic on digital consumption: A marketing perspective

Divanshi Gupta

[Jobs roundup] Work with Ratan Tata-backed startup CashKaro with these openings

Debolina Biswas

It takes a lot of courage for the ground staff to step out and put others before them, says Swati Rustagi of Amazon India

Sindhu Kashyaap

Coronavirus: This self-led learning platform is engaging parents, children during lockdown

Mukti Masih

[Matrix Moments] What is Business Continuity Plan and why has it become critical?

Salonie Ganju

[The Turning Point] Working with consumer brands led this engineer to start O2O ecommerce startup CoutLoot

Debolina Biswas

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India