YourStory's Pivot and Persist series: how Indian startups are reinventing themselves amidst COVID-19
YourStory’s Pivot and Persist series spotlights startups pivoting to seize new business opportunities, transforming business models and offerings to navigate the COVID-19 crisis.
Why every child must learn to code
In 2017, Israeli entrepreneur Ami Dror launched LeapLearner, an edtech company that teaches coding to one million students in 20 countries.
This startup's 3D printed shields have N95 layer
Quick Shape has created a helmet with a cooling system which protects against the harsh summer heat, and also has an N95 filter to combat pollution.
How companies can remotely verify users in 10 seconds
Mumbai-based startup Accura Technolabs works with over 25 international clients across sectors, helping them e-verify their users remotely in real-time.
Lab tests, blood banks, coronavirus test centres in one app
Reliance’s JioHealthHub is a holistic e-diagnostic app, which is gaining traction in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. It is a part of Jio Platforms’ suite of online services.
Changing Indian healthcare ecosystem with 3D printing
Launched in 2012, Sahas Softech LLP has partnered with 150 hospitals to sell its products, including Max Hospital, Apollo Hospital, and AIIMS Delhi.
This B2B platform is making filing GST easier
Kanpur-based Pinnacle Finserv Advisors’ B2B platform myGSTcafe helps businesses, corporates, and tax professionals ensure end-to-end GST compliance.
