With India entering the third phase of coronavirus lockdown, millions are finding time to go back to their long-forgotten hobbies. However, in the smartphone-driven world, users are also re-installing mobile games, besides indulging in cooking, painting, and gardening. Industries might be struggling to survive the pandemic, but the gaming sector is booming in the highest capacity.





According to a report by the Indian Federation of Sports Gaming and KPMG, India's gaming unicorn Dream11 occupies the majority of the domestic fantasy sports market. The Tencent-backed startup was founded by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth in 2012. Its parent company Dream Sports recently announced that it is hiring over 250 employees this year.





Harsh Jain, the Founder of Dream11





While the company has already hired 80 employees since January this year, Dream11 itself has 180 positions available, and we at YourStory, have listed a few for you:

Data Engineer

Experience required: NA





Dream11 is looking for a Data Engineer to join the tech team and build a real-time and batch analytics platform for analytics and machine learning. The candidate will get to work with an expert in the field of data and develop solutions, keeping the growing scale and business requirements in mind. As an integral part of the data engineering team, she/he will also be involved in the entire development lifecycle from conceptualisation to implementation.





An ideal candidate must have a basic understanding of real-time or batch processing big data solutions like eSpark, Kafka, KSQL, MapReduce, Yarn, Hive, and HDFS. She/he should also be experienced in the AWS cloud.





For more information, click here.

Software Development Engineer in Test

Experience required: NA





The unicorn is looking for a Software Development Engineer to develop automated test scripts to maximise efficiency and perform load testing, locate performance bottlenecks to create and analyse reports relating to performance benchmarking, test plan status, and site usage statistics.





The candidate must be familiar with agile software development cycles, should have good coding and problem-solving skills, and hands-on experience on REST API testing. Experience in tools including Postman, SoapUI Pro, or JMeter, and having a gaming background with knowledge in any sports like Cricket, Kabaddi, Hockey, or Football will be an added benefit.





For more information, click here.

Graphic Designer

Experience required: 2+ years





The Graphic Designer at Dream11 will be required to create visual design assets, GIF animations, banners, social media creatives, logos, illustrations, iconography, typography, and app splash. She/he will have to identify and articulate best practices based on visual design standards.





Additionally, she/he must have a degree in a design-related discipline with more than two years of experience in visual or graphic design. Knowledge of UI/UX design and interest in sketching or painting will be an added benefit.





For more information, click here.

Manager - Legal

Experience required: 3 to 5 years





Dream11 is looking for someone to assist in drafting and vetting of content publication, broadcast sponsorship and partnerships, and other such agreements. The candidate will be responsible for maintaining the repository of all the original agreements and contract management software. She/he should be willing to contribute in other areas of legal, including online gaming, gambling laws, fantasy sports, and taxation.





The candidate should have three to five years of relevant experience in drafting, vetting, and managing contracts. An ideal candidate must have experience in single-handedly working with tight deadlines on multiple projects.





For more information, click here.

VP - Customer Care

Experience required: 10 years





Dream11's VP of customer care's primary responsibility will be ensuring that the customer's voice is heard at various forums within the organisation. She/he will be identifying key opportunities, leverage points, and expectations in the Dream11 user journey experience to achieve customer satisfaction.





The candidate will also be responsible for partnering with the management team to align customer service department policies and systems with Dream11 objectives. An ideal candidate must have at least 10 years of relevant work experience, leading customer support teams in both the voice and non-voice process in the customer service industry.





For more information, click here.









