Earlier this month, Bengaluru-based digital lending startup Rupifi had raised funds from Xoogler.co to close its Pre-Seed round of funding. This is the first investment made by Xoogler, a community of former and current Google employees in India.





Founded by Anubhav Jain, Ankit Singh, and Jawaid Iqbal, Rupifi operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) firm focussed on financial products for small and medium enterprises in India and Southeast Asia.









BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover, Cred founder Kunal Shah, Livspace founder Ramakant Sharma also participated in the round as angel investors.





After closing the round, Rupifi is now looking to expand its team. The startup is hiring aggressively even at these struggling times of economic slowdown. Some of its critical positions are as follows:

Engineering Lead/VP - Payments and Banking

Experience needed: 3+ years





Rupifi is looking to get an experienced Engineering Lead for its SaaS-enabled marketplace. The potential candidate would be part of a small 10-member founding team, and will be required to drive the entire roadmap of its payments and banking-related API frameworks which could help disrupt the way SMEs interact with financial institutions with respect to payments, disbursements, and collections. "Everything about money movements" should be at the core of the candidate's experience and knowledge, both business and technical.





Product Lead/VP - Financial Systems

Experience needed: 3+ years





As a fintech startup, this is one of the most critical positions in the team. The Product Lead would be responsible for channelising the entire efforts towards building the most scalable API infrastructure for SMEs. The candidate would not only be solving problems every day but also be talking to different stakeholders to get a 360-view of the current ecosystem.





Business Head/VP Partnerships

Experience needed: 5-7 years





As a Business Head for partnerships, the candidate will be shadowing (and later replacing) the founders in every conversation, literally. The ideal candidate is someone who has the most amazing network across the financial ecosystem in India, as well as the large SME business. This person would be responsible for bringing different parties on board and drive the consumption of its APIs.





Front-end Developer

Experience needed: 2+ years





At Rupifi, the main responsibilities for a Front-end Developer include translating UI/UX design wireframes to actual code that will produce visual elements of the application. The candidate is required to collaborate with UI/UX designer and bridge the gap between graphical design and technical implementation, taking an active role on both sides, and defining how the application looks as well as how it works. Architecting and developing responsive and optimised UIs for various customer-facing applications are some of the other responsibilities.





Software Engineer

Experience needed: 5+ years





The fintech company is looking for a candidate for backend development who have experience working in fast-paced product companies. The candidate is required to be experienced in Java Springboot and should have a hands-on approach to Kafka and SQL database. They should be good at problem-solving with the ability to build things from scratch.





