[Jobs roundup] Join the online payment wagon with these openings at PhonePe

India is going through a new mobile revolution which will change the way we manage our money on the go. There are prominent changes happening in the technologies related to the bill payment sector and financial transaction, with pervasive mobile apps and websites gaining more ground.





One such prominent and popular player in the fintech sector is Bengaluru-based PhonePe.





Founded by Burzin Engineer, Rahul Chari, and Sameer Nigam, PhonePe is a mobile payments app that allows you to transfer money instantly to anyone, by using just their mobile number. According to the company, its goal is to make digital payments easy, safe and universally accepted, so that people never feel the need to carry cash or cards again. PhonePe sees themselves facilitating this change through technology and dogged customer centricity.









According to the latest report by Sensor Tower, PhonePe was the second-most installed fintech app worldwide last month, with more than six million downloads, which represented a 39.5 percent increase from February 2019. The country with the largest number of PhonePe installs was India at 99.3 percent.





If you are someone who likes to build technology that impacts millions and wants to execute on your dreams with purpose and speed, then these roles at PhonePe might excite you.





Senior Product Designer

Experience needed: 5+ years





PhonePe is looking for a self-driven person who can single-handedly work with its product team to craft good user experience for its digital products. The candidate, as a UX Designer at PhonePe, will need to solve business problems by understanding user needs and motivations, create structured information architecture, architect great interaction patterns across touchpoints, and design workflows and prototype user interfaces. They need to make strategic design and user-experience decisions related to existing features and innovative new products, as well as, facilitate product vision by researching, conceiving, wireframing, sketching, prototyping, and mocking up user experiences for digital products.





For more information, click here.





Senior Android Developer

Experience needed: 4+ years





The fintech platform is looking for a skilled Android developer who is passionate about solving digital payment problems for Indians. The candidate is required to have a strong passion for programming in general and Android app development specific to strong problem-solving skills. They are required to have an idea or an experience of unit and instrumentation testing in Android E2E App development and/or experience of developing SDKs.





For more information, click here.





Manager - Quality

Experience needed: not specified





The responsibilities of the candidate include building and delivering innovative and impactful quality assurance or quality management programmes, and to manage the end-to-end quality audit framework and apply continuous improvement tactics to maintain best-in-class quality management process. They also need to partner closely with division directors and managers to assess training/coaching needs, capacity plans and forecasting needs as well as develop quality management roadmaps and curriculum for all customer support teams.





For more information, click here.





Senior Software Engineer

Experience needed: 5+ years





As a senior software engineer at PhonePe, the candidate will be responsible to build robust and scalable web-based applications and build abstractions and contracts with separation of concerns for a larger scope. They will be required to do high-level design with guidance. This will include functional modelling, break-down of a module etc. Working with broader stakeholders to track impact of projects/features and proactively iterate to improve them also comes in their responsibilities. Apart from this, the candidate is responsible to mentor younger minds and foster team spirit.





For more information, click here.





Product Manager

Experience needed: 4+ years





The candidate's responsibilities include understanding the problems, requirements and wishlists of key stakeholders such as customers, partners, leadership, and internal stakeholders. They are also responsible for devising scalable product solutions leading to high customer delight, NPS, and minimum operational overheads. Their responsibilities will also include collaborating with the Tech, Design, CS, Business and Analytics teams to implement product solutions.





For more information, click here.