Location tracking not allowed in apps using APIs jointly built by Apple, Google

The development is unlikely to have an impact on apps like Aarogya Setu.

By Press Trust of India
6th May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Apple and Google will not allow location tracking in apps that use the API (needed to make apps) being jointly built by the two tech giants to help health agencies reduce the spread of the coronavirus.


However, the development is unlikely to have an impact on apps like Aarogya Setu.


Last month, Apple and Google had said they will launch a comprehensive solution that includes application programming interfaces (APIs) and operating system-level technology to assist in enabling contact tracing.


Application Program Interface, or API, is a set of functions and procedures used for building software and apps.


According to sources, the location history restriction would apply only for apps that want to use this specific Google-Apple APIs, and will not impact any existing apps that have their own APIs for contact tracing.
Apple Android
Also Read

Coronavirus: Apple and Google to partner for contact tracing technology


This means the development is unlikely to have an impact on Aarogya Setu, given that it uses its own APIs. Indian government's mobile app Aarogya Setu, developed for tracking coronavirus patients, has recorded about nine crore downloads. The app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19.


Apple and Google, on Monday, published the COVID-19 Exposure Notification Terms of Service and policies to ensure transparency about how the API will work, and to help developers understand the criteria to use the API.


To put it simply, they have spelt out the terms and conditions for developers for using the API.


According to the policies, apps made using the said API must be created by or for a government public health authority, and can only be used for efforts on COVID-19 response. Also, the apps can collect limited necessary data and can only use that information for COVID-19 response efforts.


All other uses of data, including targeting advertising, is not permitted. Also, the apps are not allowed to seek permission to access location services.

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Coronavirus: Cure.fit founders write open letter to employees to 'set the record straight'

Team YS

Coronavirus: No security breach in Aarogya Setu app, govt assures after ethical hacker raises privacy concerns

Press Trust of India

Lockdown 3.0: Mobile phones, gas stoves, trimmers see spike in searches on Flipkart

Press Trust of India

Amazon Prime launches free gaming benefits for Indian users

Sohini Mitter
Daily Capsule
Meet the self-taught coder who built Zerodha's tech
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus: Karnataka govt announces Rs 1,610 Cr relief package

Press Trust of India

Lockdown extended in Telangana till May 29

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: No security breach in Aarogya Setu app, govt assures after ethical hacker raises privacy concerns

Press Trust of India

Amazon Prime launches free gaming benefits for Indian users

Sohini Mitter

COVID-19 crisis has accelerated importance of AI, hybrid cloud: IBM CEO

Press Trust of India

PepsiCo India-funded COVID-19 testing kits start reaching laboratories

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri May 08 2020

Demo Day Starfleet India

NA
Sat May 09 2020

PITCH8

Online
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru