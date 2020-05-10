Lockdown: PM to interact with CMs on Monday with focus on economy

This is the PM's fifth interaction with the CMs after the outbreak of COVID-19; the video conference will begin at 3 pm on Monday.

By Press Trust of India
10th May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

With a focus on boosting economic activities amid a graded exit from the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of various states via a video conference on Monday afternoon.


This will be his fifth interaction with the chief ministers after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country.


The Prime Minister's Office said the video conference will begin at 3 pm on Monday.


Narendra Modi
Also Read

Coronavirus: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces new fund for COVID-19


Sources in the government said the focus of the meeting would be on boosting economic activities and pushing efforts to convert 'red' zones with high COVID-19 case load into 'orange' or 'green' zones.


The number of COVID-19 infections has more than doubled since the PM's interacted with the chief ministers last on April 27 -- from just over 28,000 cases to nearly 63,000 cases.


Days after the meeting, the central government had extended the lockdown by two more weeks till May 17 to arrest the spread of the virus, but gave several relaxations in economic activities and movement of people.


The nationwide lockdown has been in force since March 25.


Several states have recently relaxed labour laws to pump up industrial activities with staggered shifts or limited staff as a fresh spike in coronavirus cases could undo the gains so far.


Monday's meeting could also discuss further relaxations as part of a graded exit from the lockdown but all restrictions are unlikely to be withdrawn in one go, the sources suggested.


The meeting comes days before the third phase of the lockdown ends on May 17.


At a meeting on Sunday, state chief secretaries told Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba that while protection is required from COVID-19, economic activities also need to be stepped up in a calibrated manner.


With thousands of migrant workers taking special trains to go back to their home states due to lockdown, the restarting of industrial activities will prove to be a challenge for states.

(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Rahul Jaimini, CTO and Co-founder, Swiggy, bids adieu to the foodtech unicorn

Sindhu Kashyaap

[App Fridays] Ludo King’s sensational rise as casual board games come back during lockdown

Sohini Mitter

Swiggy sets up a new engineering team in Chennai to drive technological innovations

Sindhu Kashyaap

Reliance Jio sells stake to Vista Equity Partners for $1.5B; deal fuelled by Gujarati connection

Sohini Mitter
Daily Capsule
This app can help you practice social distancing amidst coronavirus
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus updates for May 10

Team YS

20 years, 100 artists, 2,000 artworks – the creative journey of Tao Art Gallery

Madanmohan Rao

Looking to buy a new smartphone after coronavirus lockdown? Take a look at these four latest launches

Rashi Varshney

Best of Weekender: From a candid chat with Netflix star, Vir Das to celebrating moms on Mother’s Day

Asha Chowdary

[Podcast] How are startups dealing with the COVID-19 situation?

Anand Daniel

These three ingredients can help cook the perfect business, says promoter K Ganesh

Debolina Biswas

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru