Coronavirus: MyGate launches lifetime free plan to help housing societies cope with post-lockdown realities

Bengaluru-based security management startup MyGate has launched a lifetime free plan to enable housing societies to go digital, in an attempt to help them manage their premises in a safe and secure manner. The plan can be implemented for any housing society in India within two hours.





Speaking about the initiative, Abhishek Kumar, COO and Co-founder, MyGate, said,





“Ever since the pandemic hit India, MyGate has been relentless in its attempts to assist its client base with new features and partnerships. We are now looking to pass on the benefits of what we have created to all housing societies anywhere in India and are glad to be able to do it absolutely free of cost.”





The plan aims to help housing societies go contactless by minimising social interactions within the community via the MyGate app.





Recently, the platform tied up with players across categories such as ITC Limited, Grofers, Box8, and StoreSe to deliver benefits to housing societies. MyGate has also tied up with MedLife and mfine for discounted delivery of medicines, lab tests, and medical consultations at home.





The Bengaluru-based startup commits to offer these features post the lockdown also, and confirms that they will remain free. Furthermore, as it can be deployed remotely, MyGate is seeing tremendous interest from societies in Tier II and III cities, making the startup a pan-India player.





Founded in 2016 by Vijay Arisetty, an ex- IAF pilot (Shaurya Chakra awardee), Abhishek K, former VP at Goldman Sachs, and Shreyans Daga, former project head at Oracle and Digit, MyGate has been building technology to enhance security and convenience for residents in gated premises.





Since its launch, it has trained over 1.7 lakh guards on its platform. The app is currently in use at 1.6 million homes across 7,500+ societies in the country.