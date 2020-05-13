Sensex zooms over 1,400 pts on PM Modi's Rs 20 lakh Cr economic booster

ICICI Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging around 7 percent, followed by L&T, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, UltraTech Cement, and Maruti.

By Press Trust of India
13th May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 1,400 points in the opening session on Wednesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package to revive the coronavirus-hit economy boosted domestic investor sentiment.


After touching a high of 32,845.48, the 30-share index pared some early gains to trade 818.68 points or 2.61 percent higher at 32,189.80.


Similarly, NSE Nifty soared 213.50 points, or 2.32 percent, to 9,410.05.


sensex
Also Read

Sensex recovers 693 pts amid govt measures to aid coronavirus-hit economy


ICICI Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging around 7 percent, followed by L&T, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, UltraTech Cement, and Maruti.


On the other hand, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, and Reliance Industries were trading in the red.


In the previous session, the BSE barometer settled 190.10 points or 0.60 percent lower at 31,371.12, and broader Nifty declined 42.65 points, or 0.46 percent, to 9,196.55.


Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,662.03 crore in the capital market on Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed.


According to analysts, domestic investors cheered the government's massive stimulus package to revive the pandemic-stricken economy.


The Prime Minister on Tuesday announced massive new financial incentives on top of the previously announced packages for a combined stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore.


He said the package will be around 10 percent of the GDP and "will play an important role in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' (self-reliant India campaign).


The special economic package will have emphasis on land, labour, liquidity, and laws, and will be for "our labourers, farmers, honest tax payers, MSMEs, and cottage industry", Modi said.


Meanwhile, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Seoul were trading with losses as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections gripped global markets.


On the Wall Street, stock exchanges settled on a negative note.


International oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 1.53 percent lower at $29.52 per barrel.


In India, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,415 and the number of cases climbed to 74,281, according to the health ministry.


Globally, the number of cases linked to the disease has crossed 42.61 lakh and the death toll has topped 2.91 lakh.

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Coronavirus: Stimulus package to unleash economic growth, drive post-pandemic recovery, says India Inc

Press Trust of India

With Rs 5 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is reaching for the stars

Thimmaya Poojary

COVID-19 impact: Ahmedabad decides to go digital to prevent spread through currency

Press Trust of India

Why Design Thinking is more relevance in the current scenario

Dr Pavan Soni
Daily Capsule
PM Modi announces Rs 20 lakh crore economic package
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

COVID-19 crisis opportunity to support own innovativeness: Ratan Tata

Press Trust of India

Why Design Thinking is more relevance in the current scenario

Dr Pavan Soni

[Funding alert] B2B startup GroCurv raises seed funds from Unicorn Investments

Sujata Sangwan

Contact tracing app Aarogya Setu crosses 100M users amid privacy concerns

Sohini Mitter

This 25-year-old woman is taking the male-dominated world of online gaming by storm

Team YS

Coronavirus: Stimulus package to unleash economic growth, drive post-pandemic recovery, says India Inc

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Thu May 14 2020

COVID-19 Impact on Saas

NA
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru