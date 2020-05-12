Tamil Nadu implements Australian e-learning platform Matific across govt schools during COVID-19

Tamil Nadu government partnered with Australian e-learning platform Matific to digitise education, and to encourage an innovative way of learning mathematics for students studying in Kindergarten to Class VI. The deal marks the company’s first-ever pilot run project in the Indian market. Over 1.5 million students across Tamil Nadu will now have access to the Matific platform, featuring thousands of gamified activities and worksheets covering skills aligned to the curriculum.





Matific is an e-learning platform used by millions of teachers and students in 60+ countries and localised to 40+languages. Matific aims to substantially increase the students’ engagement with mathematics. It combines interesting activities with a rigorous pedagogy to ensure that students are kept engaged, whether at school or at home.









Tamil Nadu’s Minister for School Education, Thiru K A Sengottaiyan, said, “The pilot project conducted in over 150 schools across the state using Matific increased students’ results by 25.3 percent. I am excited to be introducing Matific to students across Tamil Nadu and leading the charge in digital learning across India. We want to make education fun and skill-oriented and believe that Matific can help our students hone their skills and simultaneously add an element of fun into the learning process.”





Throughout the course of the pilot project, over 150 schools used the Matific platform to teach maths lessons aligned with their local curriculum. Over 21,000 students had been taught using the platform, with an average improvement reported across Class I-VI being 25 percent.





Matific uses game-based principles to encourage students to learn through discovery while, at the same time, being aligned with the local curriculum (ICSE/CBSE). Designed by professors, educational experts and curriculum specialists, Matific uses logical sequencing and staging to report on topics for each student, group, and class. The company has also recently launched Matific Galaxy in India to address the home market.





Under the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan, 320 schools across Tamil Nadu implemented on STEM education model with a focus on understanding concepts and providing hands-on training. According to the National Science Foundation, 80 percent of the jobs created in the next decade will require some form of maths and science skills.





“Tamil Nadu has proved to be a promising hub for new-age education as well. Pushing the use of digital technologies in schools will put Tamil Nadu at the forefront of the STEM revolution in India. We are delighted to partner with the Tamil Nadu Government and encourage the Matific platform across public schools in Tamil Nadu. As the results proved to be extremely promising, Matific is excited to be part of Tamil Nadu’s future success as well.” said Rajeev Krishnan, VP, Matific India.





Continuing to build upon the success of the Matific for Schools pilot project, Matific is committed to working with Minister for School Education, Thiru K A Sengottaiyan, and is looking to offer the platform in Tamil, ensuring that all students can use Matific in their mother tongue.