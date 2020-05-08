VC funding paused due to COVID-19 but new ‘hot’ sectors and investing models emerge

Deals deferred, term sheets withdrawn, valuations down, new models shaping up — COVID-19 is changing the way VCs operate.

By Team YS
8th May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

VC funding paused due to COVID-19

vc funding

Deals deferred, term sheets withdrawn, valuations down, new models shaping up — COVID-19 is changing the way VCs operate.


How Walmart India won the lockdown game

Walmart Sameer Agarwal

Sameer Aggarwal, CEO of Best Price, Walmart India

Early proactive steps ensured that Walmart India was prepared to meet the challenges of the lockdown, keeping its wholesale stores Best Price running.


Effect of coronavirus on restaurant industry

closed restaurant

The coronavirus has already affected multiple sectors. Now, in a post-pandemic world, some of your favourite restaurants may not exist, warn restaurateurs.


Meet fitness equipment company Grand Slam

Grand Slam Fitness

Prateek Sood, Director, Grand Slam Fitness

Grand Slam Fitness started in 1992. It now clocks Rs 75 crore turnover and aims to diversify into specialised equipment.


Using AI to prescreen COVID-19 patients

AIkenist

Ashwin Amarapur, Founder and CEO, AIkenist

AIkenist is looking to solve the coronavirus problem through its AI tool, which distinguishes COVID-19 related pneumonia by analysing lung damage.


What is the biggest value VCs can provide?

Pankaj Makkar

Pankaj Makkar, Managing Director at Bertelsmann India Investments

Pankaj Makkar, Managing Director at Bertelsmann India Investments, shares his ideas on investing in growth-stage startups, exiting Saavn, and more.


This startup launched a video conferencing platform

bharat.live

Ankur Sinha and Anubha Sinha

Bharat.live is the product of ileads Auxiliary Services. The month-old video conferencing platform aims to offer data security to small-town companies at an affordable cost.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Rahul Jaimini, CTO and Co-founder, Swiggy, bids adieu to the foodtech unicorn

Sindhu Kashyaap

Swiggy sets up a new engineering team in Chennai to drive technological innovations

Sindhu Kashyaap

Reliance Jio sells stake to Vista Equity Partners for $1.5B; deal fuelled by Gujarati connection

Sohini Mitter

[Startup Bharat] This Jodhpur-based angel network aims to boost startups from the Marwari community

Apurva P
Daily Capsule
VC funding paused due to COVID-19 but new ‘hot’ sectors and investing models emerge
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

You can now tune in to the magical world of Chandrakanta

Apoorva Puranik

Amazon, Future Group in talks over Future Retail stake sale

Press Trust of India

Aarogya Setu app to be available on JioPhones soon: Sources

Press Trust of India

What Gotham City’s Joker can teach us about entrepreneurship

Deep Malhotra

Reliance Jio sells stake to Vista Equity Partners for $1.5B; deal fuelled by Gujarati connection

Sohini Mitter

Zoom acquires Andreessen Horowitz-backed message encryption startup Keybase

Sohini Mitter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat May 09 2020

PITCH8

Online
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru