VC funding paused due to COVID-19 but new ‘hot’ sectors and investing models emerge
Deals deferred, term sheets withdrawn, valuations down, new models shaping up — COVID-19 is changing the way VCs operate.
How Walmart India won the lockdown game
Early proactive steps ensured that Walmart India was prepared to meet the challenges of the lockdown, keeping its wholesale stores Best Price running.
Effect of coronavirus on restaurant industry
The coronavirus has already affected multiple sectors. Now, in a post-pandemic world, some of your favourite restaurants may not exist, warn restaurateurs.
Meet fitness equipment company Grand Slam
Grand Slam Fitness started in 1992. It now clocks Rs 75 crore turnover and aims to diversify into specialised equipment.
Using AI to prescreen COVID-19 patients
AIkenist is looking to solve the coronavirus problem through its AI tool, which distinguishes COVID-19 related pneumonia by analysing lung damage.
What is the biggest value VCs can provide?
Pankaj Makkar, Managing Director at Bertelsmann India Investments, shares his ideas on investing in growth-stage startups, exiting Saavn, and more.
This startup launched a video conferencing platform
Bharat.live is the product of ileads Auxiliary Services. The month-old video conferencing platform aims to offer data security to small-town companies at an affordable cost.
