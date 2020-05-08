VC funding paused due to COVID-19 but new ‘hot’ sectors and investing models emerge

Deals deferred, term sheets withdrawn, valuations down, new models shaping up — COVID-19 is changing the way VCs operate.





Sameer Aggarwal, CEO of Best Price, Walmart India

Early proactive steps ensured that Walmart India was prepared to meet the challenges of the lockdown, keeping its wholesale stores Best Price running.





The coronavirus has already affected multiple sectors. Now, in a post-pandemic world, some of your favourite restaurants may not exist, warn restaurateurs.





Prateek Sood, Director, Grand Slam Fitness

Grand Slam Fitness started in 1992. It now clocks Rs 75 crore turnover and aims to diversify into specialised equipment.





Ashwin Amarapur, Founder and CEO, AIkenist

AIkenist is looking to solve the coronavirus problem through its AI tool, which distinguishes COVID-19 related pneumonia by analysing lung damage.





Pankaj Makkar, Managing Director at Bertelsmann India Investments

Pankaj Makkar, Managing Director at Bertelsmann India Investments, shares his ideas on investing in growth-stage startups, exiting Saavn, and more.





Ankur Sinha and Anubha Sinha

Bharat.live is the product of ileads Auxiliary Services. The month-old video conferencing platform aims to offer data security to small-town companies at an affordable cost.





