Venture Catalysts invested in 14 startups in the last 4 months

At a time when investors are apprehensive of the impact of COVID-19 on businesses, Venture Catalysts, the country’s first and biggest integrated incubator, has invested in 14 startups since January 2020 and isworking on closing many more deals.





The recent investments range from $500,000 to $1 million, and some are in the bracket of $1.5 million to $2 million. The platform has invested across verticals such as FinTech, EduTech, InsurTech, Robotics, Retail, FMCG, DeepTech, HR-Tech, and Nutraceutical sectors.





Dr Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, the Co-founder and President of Venture Catalysts.





Venture Catalysts is India’s first integrated incubator that invests $250,000– $2 million in early-stage startups which have a potential to create enduring value for over a long period. Since 2016, more than 14,000 startups across 27 cities have reached out to Venture Catalysts for mentorship, and to train entrepreneurs in the right direction.





Dr Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, President and Co-founder of Venture Catalysts, says, “Venture Catalysts is committed to supporting the startup ecosystem even during the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis. We have invested in 14 startups so far since January 2020 and are working with many more. The investments have been across FinTech, EduTech, InsurTech, Robotics, Retail, FMCG, DeepTech, HR-Tech, and Nutraceutical sectors. We thank our community of angel investorsfor their continuous support even during these tough times. Look forward to building unicorns of tomorrow together.”





Aiming to bridge the gap between metropolitan and semi-urban areas of India, Venture Catalysts focuses on entrepreneurs from Tier-II and Tier-III cities, giving wings to more than 31,600 micro-entrepreneurs. Some of the names include Cleansecar.com, Cleardekho, Supr, Rare Planet, Fashor, and Playtoome, among others.





Venture Catalysts has also facilitated over two million SMEs by helping them manage supply chains and revenue leakages. About 14 portfolio companies funded by Venture Catalysts — including BharatPe, Nupay, Blowhorn, Coutloot, Adurcup, and Jumpstart – have helped the SMEs in managing payments and their working capital needs. Meanwhile, about seven fintech companies such as LenDenClub, Home Capital, Ideal Insurance, LiquiLoans, and OTO Capital financed by Venture Catalysts, enabled over 20 million UPI transactions in microloans and deep distribution of insurance.