Anil Valluri joins Google Cloud India as senior director

Google Cloud on Monday said it has appointed Anil Valluri as senior director of its India unit.





Valluri joins Google Cloud from NetApp where he was president of India and SAARC operations.





"Anil has led some of the biggest technology MNCs in India and his experience will be invaluable as we continue our charter to help companies solve their most complex business and technology challenges. I look forward to working with Anil to deepen our customer engagement, expand our strategic partnerships, and deliver advanced solutions to help companies in India accelerate their data-led innovation," Karan Bajwa, managing director at Google Cloud India, said.





Valluri has over 30 years of experience across sales and marketing in the hi-tech industry. Prior to NetApp, he was with Artiman Ventures, a Bay-area based venture capital firm. He has also served as vice president and managing director for Sun Microsystems in India.





"Cloud is the next big transition in the technology industry and Google has been making major strides in this space. I am excited about this new opportunity to help businesses of all sizes in India succeed in this rapidly digitising economy," Valluri said.

Last month, Google Cloud appointed former Microsoft executive Anil Bhansali as Vice President of Engineering in India.





Anil Bhansali is joining Google Cloud from Microsoft where he was corporate vice president of their Azure cloud division and site leader for their research and development team in India.





He will coordinate all software development support efforts for Google Cloud in the country, according to a company statement.





"...Anil Bhansali has joined Google Cloud to help grow and scale our software development support efforts in India so we can continue expanding and advancing Google Cloud services," Amit Zavery, Vice President of Engineering at Google LLC, said.





