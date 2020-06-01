Ex-Walmart Labs Ankur Jain joins BharatPe as its Chief Product Officer

UPI payments and digital lending platform BharatPe has strengthened its leadership team by appointing Ankur Jain as Chief Product Officer. Ankur is the fifth CXO at BharatPe and joins Vijay Agarwal (CTO), Nishit Sharma (Chief Revenue Officer), Puneet Agarwal (Chief Risk Officer), and Nishant Jain (Chief Business Officer) in the core team.





Heading product management and user experience across customer touch points, Ankur will contribute to BharatPe’s aggressive plans to scale up its footprint to 10 million merchants this year.

Ankur Jain, Chief Product Officer, BharatPe





Co-founded by Ashneer Grover and Shashvat Nakrani in 2018, BharatPe launched India’s first UPI interoperable QR code, first ZERO MDR payment acceptance service, first UPI payment-backed merchant cash advance product, and the only P2P NBFC investment product offering merchants up to 12 percent interest.





"We are at an interesting point in our growth phase that requires constant innovation and fast delivery of products for the rapidly evolving digital and financial needs of Indian shopkeepers. We are methodically getting the right people in the right positions to meet these requirements. Talent will be our biggest differentiator", said Ashneer Grover, Co-Founder and CEO, BharatPe





"Ankur joining in a critical role will strengthen our core team, he has deep experience in accelerating revenue through new products and solutions, driving large-scale organisational change, and anticipating market dynamics to create new products and segments which will help us drive product innovation at a higher velocity,” Ashneer added.





An alumnus of Stanford University, Ankur has an experience of working in deep technology startups like Kosmix and Instalocate. Later in 2011, as a part of the acquisition of Kosmix by Walmart, Ankur joined Walmart Labs.





Earlier in May, BharatPe launched two voice-based applications that will help account holders access transactions and balance without having to touch their phones amid COVID-19 outbreak.





With Paisa Bolega — voice alerts of transactions, shopkeepers will be able to hear aloud instant confirmation of all payments received through their BharatPe QR, without touching the phone.





BharatPe Balance will give information about the total money available to the shopkeeper across deposits, loans and daily collections through quick response (QR).