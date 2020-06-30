Looking to buy a new laptop for yourself? Here is a quick buying guide

In today’s scenario of a prolonged remote working/learning culture, having an efficient, fast and secure PC is of utmost importance to ensure productivity. Devices are the engines of productivity, and finding and investing in the right device to drive performance is imperative. It is here that Modern PCs are unbeatable.





Thin, light, fast, efficient, secure, durable and complete with the latest features powered by Microsoft Windows 10, these modern PCs are built to empower your productivity.









As Microsoft Windows evolved over the years, so have PCs – they are now even more powerful and innovative and offer experiences such as digital ink, facial recognition, voice, gaming, and more.





Here’s why you should invest in a Modern PC





Modern PCs are thinner and lighter because they have a Solid-State-Drive (SSD) that are much thinner and lighter than traditional hard disk drives.

Boot times of Modern PCs are up to three times faster*, and apps open quicker and are more responsive, meaning you can have multiple programs open at the same time with optimum performance.

SSD brings greater efficiency making Modern PCs faster, have a longer battery life, are more durable, and use less energy. With fewer moving mechanical components to slow it down, there’s less chance of something going wrong with them.

Modern PCs with Windows 10 offer built-in security, ongoing detection and protection from threats and many other safety features.

They are loaded with the latest features and the super-responsive touchscreen displays that let you draw, write and be creative.









The SSDs Vs HDDs debate





That’s not all. With faster processors, latest technology, comprehensive security and new SSDs, these modern PCs consume less power, have longer battery life and more importantly, protect your data from threats .





The thinner SSD helps the device wake from sleep mode 3x faster* and has boot times that are on average 5X faster* as compared to PCs with HDD. It also enables users to open, save and transfer faster. On an average, Modern PCs have a 34 percent longer battery life* and lastly, are thinner, lighter, with superior cooling capabilities, ensuring a great user experience.





Video conferences have become a mainstay now, which means lateness and tardiness can create the worst first impression. Not if you have invested in a Modern PC. You can load video calls on average 4.7x faster* when your PC has a solid-state drive. Moreover, you can also copy large files like videos from USB 3.0 drives 37.9 percent faster* on average, and load HD videos 4.6x faster* on average than an HDD. You can be rest assured that your financial transactions will be fast and secure too, as SDDs ensure that you can Install and open finance apps 2.6x faster*.





But it’s not all work and no play! SDDs also make your gaming lag-free and music de-compressing faster too!





The Microsoft Windows 10 advantage





The best way to experience Microsoft Windows 10 is on a new, ultra-modern PC. This operating system helps your multi-task with ease and security with a range of built-in features including antivirus, firewall, and internet protections.





Another great time-saving feature is Windows Hello, with which you can scan your face or fingerprint for a fast, secure, and password-free way to unlock your PC.

Working from home can be distracting at times, and you might often get tempted to check your social media feeds and personal emails. But not if you install the Microsoft Windows 10 Home, which has the ‘Focus Assist’ feature, allowing you to block notifications, sounds, and alerts for some distraction-free work time.





Moreover, prolonged computer use can be stressful for the eyes, but you can now change up your PC’s background by switching to Light or Dark mode. To ensure efficient and fast working, Microsoft Windows 10 allows users to return to past activities on their timeline, take a snip of what's on their screen, snap apps side by side, talk instead of type, create beautiful presentations by entering content in PowerPoint and getting suggestions for your presentations, instantly stream live gameplay, take screen recordings, and control individual audio settings with Game bar and much more. With Microsoft Windows 10 at the heart of your computer, you can do it all.





*Windows 10 use case experiences tested by Principled Technologies: December 2019





Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of Ingram Micro