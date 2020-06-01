Amid coronavirus-led lockdown, UPI breaches Rs 2B transactions in May

After the COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed in May, the total value of the transactions reached Rs 218,392 crore, representing a 44.4 percent rise in monthly value.

By Vishal Krishna
1st Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The total UPI transactions value reached Rs 218,392 crore in the month of May, up 44.4 percent from the previous month after the lockdown restrictions eased across the country, except in containment zones. The month also recorded 1.23 billion transactions. 


digital payments
Also Read

[The Turning Point] Why these founders decided to focus on India's lending landscape


In April, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) recorded a total transaction value of Rs 151,141 crore, while in March, the total value stood at Rs 206,462 crore. 


While the surge in UPI transactions in May can be attributed to the increased usage of the payments platform in the time of coronavirus as people are willing to go cashless, the closure of ecommerce sites for non-essential items, restaurants, and others caused the dip in the transactional value in April. 


The total transaction volumes on the consumer side or P2P transactions were the highest on the Google Pay platform, followed by PhonePe and Paytm. On the merchant side, the highest was on PhonePe.


The UPI breached Rs 2 lakh crore in December of 2019, and witnessed a good surge until March 31. However, in May, the transaction value did not come close to the February 2020 level, when it stood at Rs 222,516 crore.


It took a good 26 months to breach the Rs 1 lakh crore in transaction value in December 2018, and Rs 2 lakh crore in December 2019, from Rs 3 crore at the time of its launch in August 2016


With WhatsApp Payments and MyJio coming into the fray, it will be interesting to note how the payment scenario will come to pass. 


Developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the United Payments Interface is a homegrown financial switch that does not depend on international issuing and settlement platforms, that have dominated digital payments in India. 

(Edited by Suman Singh)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding and Startup Course. Learn from India's top investors and entrepreneurs. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet the Chennai boy who started up with Rs 21,000 and now runs a pop culture merchandise business

Sutrishna Ghosh

This former MakeMyTrip and Paytm exec turns entrepreneur with his startup solving parking problems

Sindhu Kashyaap

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

RIL launches 1st AI chatbot to assist shareholders in the stock market

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Lockdown 5.0, Jio's billion-dollar deal, YS Exclusive with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and more
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

COVID-19: PM says advancements nations make in health sector will matter more than ever

Press Trust of India

Why the COVID-19 pandemic is the perfect opportunity to embrace digital payments

Ashwin Shenoy

Antler strengthens global platform with India expansion

Team YS

OYO announces ESOPs for all furloughed employees impacted by COVID-19

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] DSG Consumer Partners backs nutritional supplement brand Nutrova

Sujata Sangwan

Modes of closing a business - Series-I: Summary procedure of liquidation

Ashwin Bhat

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India