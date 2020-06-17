Digital lending platform InCred acquires personal loan marketplace Qbera

As part of the transaction, Aditya Kumar, Founder and CEO, Qbera, has joined InCred to head its platform business as well as the InCred personal loan business. Co-founder and VP, Product, Anuj Sachdev, has taken an advisory role.

By Sujata Sangwan
17th Jun 2020
Mumbai-based digital lender InCred has announced it has acquired fintech platform Qbera from Ant Creditex Technologies Pvt Ltd for an undisclosed amount. According to media reports, the deal value has been pegged at $10-15 million.


According to a statement released by the company, through its acquisition of Qbera, InCred will look to augment its digital distribution strengths. Qbera said it will benefit from InCred’s personal loans expertise and provide full-stack loan origination capabilities in risk-sharing partnerships with other financial institutions, the statement added.  


As part of the transaction, Aditya Kumar, Founder and CEO, Qbera, has joined InCred to head its platform business as well as the InCred personal loan business. Co-founder and VP, Product, Anuj Sachdev, has taken an advisory role.


InCred

Bhupinder Singh, Founder and CEO, InCred.

Bengaluru-based Qbera comes to the rescue of salaried borrowers not covered by banks


Launched in January 2017, Qbera has built a lending platform for personal loans. It offers loans to middle income salaried individuals, who are typically underserved by incumbent banks and NBFCs on account of their employment with a range of smaller employers. The loans were offered in partnership with financial institutions such as IndusInd Bank, RBL Bank, and Fullerton.


Aditya Kumar, Founder and CEO of Qbera said,


“Being a part of InCred provides Qbera critical cross-functional expertise that is essential in taking the Qbera platform to new heights. We strive to achieve our common vision of building the best platform business in the coming years.”


InCred, in its own personal loan business, claims to have developed deep capabilities across risk, analytics, technology, and collections. InCred’s sharp focus on process and risk management has allowed the company to build a loan book size of about Rs 2,100 crore with risk-reward ratios - something the institution is sharply focussed on growing in the coming years, the company said. 


Bhupinder Singh, Founder and CEO of InCred, added that the Qbera acquisition marks the launch of InCred’s platform business - a first of its kind for an NBFC of our size in India.


"We have built best-in-class risk management, technology, and analytics capabilities across different asset classes like education, MSME, and consumer loans. We look to leverage them in strong partnerships with leading financial institutions in India and abroad," Singh said.


Recently, other fintech startups, including Capital Float and Lendingkart, have also received Rs 110 crore and Rs 319 crore, respectively, for expanding their lending base.

(Edited by Megha Reddy)

