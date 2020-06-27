Edtech startup Bada Business aims to train 10M entrepreneurs in 6 months

Education technology startup Bada Business on Friday said it aims to train 10 million entrepreneurs over the next six months as part of its 'India Revival Mission' for micro, small, and medium enterprises.





Addressing a virtual press conference, Bada Business founder and CEO Vivek Bindra also said it plans to double its presence to 150 offices in the country by the year-end, from 75 offices at present.





The 'India Revival Mission' offers hand-holding solutions to MSMEs and skill training for digital transformation to lakhs of such businesses.





"Our objective is to train 10 million people over the next six months in reinventing their businesses for the new normal. A series of top business leaders from multiple sectors are also a part of this knowledge programme," said Bindra.





The initiative will continue to address relevant business points for MSMEs through a series of business training sessions. The subjects are likely to include digital transformation, product lifecycle, business canvas, marketing and leadership in the post-COVID world.





"The economic crisis unleashed by COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating for the Indian economy, particularly for small and medium scale businesses. While analysing this impact, we realised that small businesses need professional help in dealing with a never before seen crisis.





"At Bada Business, we have crafted a programme under which we are systematically addressing the problem points for small businesses through our training sessions," Bindra added.





Earlier this month, in another initiative, edtech startup Lido Learning said that it plans to rope in senior citizens for face-to-face online tutoring classes over the next quarter.





Lido Learning said it aims to hire over 500 senior citizens as teachers in the next few months, and the selected teachers will undergo a free five-day training programme to prepare them to teach online.





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)