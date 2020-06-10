Edtech startup Lido Learning to hire senior citizens as tutors during coronavirus

Edtech startup Lido Learning said it plans to rope in senior citizens for face-to-face online tutoring classes over the next quarter. It said it is increasing its 500 plus tutor pool in an industry-first move and hiring senior citizens and retired professionals as teachers.





The online learning platform, which focusses on Mathematics, Science, and English for Grades 4-9, has seen a significant increase in enrollments since the coronavirus pandemic started.





Lido Learning said it aims to hire over 500 senior citizens as teachers in the next few months, and the selected teachers will undergo a free five-day training programme to prepare them to teach online.









The startup believes that with vast experience, retired professionals make the best teachers.





Sahil Sheth, founder and CEO,Lido Learning, said, “Having interacted with thousands of students, including their kids and grandkids, senior teachers are full of wisdom and patience – traits that will lead to better learning outcomes for the children in Lido’s online tutoring groups.”





The Lido team believes that anybody who has ever made a Skype call can teach online comfortably after the training programme. The senior teachers can also choose their slots and take up to 50 one-hour classes in a month to earn a handsome sum from the comfort of their home.





The move will also bring senior citizens back to the mainstream, and will keep them occupied and provide money to supplement their retirement funds.





Launched in April 2019, the startup offers live tutoring and personalised online coaching sessions to students from both CBSE and ICSE boards. Lido Learning characterises itself as an online immersive live tutoring platform for students, and provides interactive sessions, engaging quizzes, and interesting games.