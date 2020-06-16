[Funding alert] Biotech startup Biomoneta raises undisclosed round, will take germicidal tech to market

Biotech startup Biomoneta will use the new funding to further the development of its ZeBox germicidal technology and take it to market.

By Vishal Krishna
16th Jun 2020
Bengaluru-based biotech startup Biomoneta has raised an undisclosed round of funding from Beyond Next Ventures (BNV) along with ArthaVida Ventures, and IVF specialist and angel investor, Dr Aniruddha Malpani.


The company’s ZeBox technology helps create germ-free zones.  It can be deployed in hospitals, clinics, homes,  and offices to potentially arrest the spread of multiple infections, protecting patients, healthcare workers, and the community. 


Seed Funding


According to Dr Malpani, “Hospital-acquired infections result in millions of unnecessary deaths, and Biomoneta has created an innovative solution to tackle a problem that endangers the lives of vulnerable patients all over the world."


The company is presently scaling up its manufacturing capacity to address current market need. 


“The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that prevention is critical, especially when no cure or vaccine exists,” said Dr Janani Venkatraman, Chief Executive of Biomoneta.


The investment also opens up global avenues for the company. 


“There is a huge opportunity for growth in the space, and we believe Biomoneta will establish the standard of infection control, not only in India but also globally,” said Tsuyoshi Ito, Managing Partner and CEO, BNV, and Mayu Morishima, Executive Officer, BNV.


BNV’s investment in Biomoneta is made under the CBIH (C-CAMP – BNV Innovation Hub) programme, a joint funding activity envisaged to contribute to both the Japanese and Indian ecosystems and economies. 


Dr Taslimarif Saiyed, CEO of CCAMP, said, “C-CAMP is delighted to make our first CBIH funding in Biomoneta, a phenomenal startup developing technology to reduce microbial load and infections. We look forward to continuing our support to Biomoneta for further scale-up and deployment."


The startup will start deploying its solutions soon. 


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

