[Funding alert] Rainmatter invests Rs 3.5 Cr in fixed-income investment startup GoldenPi

GoldenPi is opening up large investors segment to retail players with investment values as low as Rs 10,000, the startup said in a statement.

By Sujata Sangwan
18th Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Rainmatter, a fintech fund and incubator set up by online stock trading startup Zerodha, has invested Rs 3.5 crore in a Bengaluru-based online startup for fixed-income investments, GoldenPi


Launched in 2017 by Abhijit Roy and Samir Pratihar, GoldenPi acts as an aggregator for bonds and debentures across bond institutions, capital market divisions of banks and other players in the capital markets. 


In a statement, the startup said, "Until now, transactions in bonds and debentures occurred between a close-knit circle of large corporations and highly-privileged individuals who had the ability to make large investments. GoldenPi is now opening up this segment to retail players with investment values as low as Rs 10,000. Retail investors can now invest in this investment category that generates higher returns than fixed deposits".


The company claims to curate and list out the 'AAA' to 'A' rated bonds available real-time for investment in the secondary market and provides actionable information to make informed decisions.


funding
Also Read

[Funding alert] Online fitness startup ImStrong raises Rs 3Cr in seed funding led by Zerodha's Rainmatter


“Through our platform, we’re opening up new investment options to the 70 million retail investor segment across the country. Our vision is to make quality debt investing in this bond market an easy, affordable, and staple household opportunity for all,” said Abhijit Roy, Co-founder and CEO, GoldenPi. 


Zerodha Founder and CEO Nithin Kamath added that the investment in GoldenPi would help in bringing more retail investors in the capital markets. 


GoldenPi said it also takes care of the end-to-end transaction process till the bonds are credited to the customer's account. Its bond investment options claim to offer returns as high as nine to 12 percent per annum. 


In March this year, Rainmatter also led a Rs 3 crore seed funding round in online fitness platform ImStrong, along with participation of TaxiForSure Co-founder Raghunandan G. Previously, it had also backed startups such as options trading platform Sensibull, digital learning platform LearnApp, commodity procurement platform Procol Tech Pvt Ltd, tax filing startup Quicko Infosoft Pvt Ltd, and stock trading platform Streak AI among others.

(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Reliance sells $1.5B stake in Jio Platforms to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund

Sohini Mitter

Paytm to move all its Delhi-NCR operations to Noida in its largest campus yet

Rashi Varshney

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

Indian intel agencies put 50+ Chinese apps, including TikTok, WeChat under the scanner

Sohini Mitter
Daily Capsule
Cybersecurity startups in focus as COVID-19 makes businesses vulnerable
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

To innovate better, adopt the power of metaphors

Dr Pavan Soni

Reliance sells $1.5B stake in Jio Platforms to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund

Sohini Mitter

[YS Learn] 11 things startups must remember in a post-COVID world

Sindhu Kashyaap

[YS Learn] What should startups solving for COVID-19 focus on during different stages of the pandemic?

Sindhu Kashyaap

Paytm to move all its Delhi-NCR operations to Noida in its largest campus yet

Rashi Varshney

Indian intel agencies put 50+ Chinese apps, including TikTok, WeChat under the scanner

Sohini Mitter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India