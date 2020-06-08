Govt issues draft rules for manufacturing, using drones amid coronavirus

The draft rules have been issued at a time when the use of drones has increased due to the coronavirus lockdown, for purposes like surveillance, disinfection, and videography.

By Press Trust of India
8th Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Friday issued draft rules for making and using drones in the country, proposing that an authorised manufacturer or importer can sell its devices only to an individual or entity approved by the aviation regulator DGCA.


The draft rules have been issued at a time when the use of drones has increased due to the coronavirus lockdown, for purposes like surveillance, disinfection, and videography.


Drones
Also Read

This drone startup is taking on coronavirus with thermal detection headgear


The rules said each drone importer, manufacturer, trader, owner, and operator will need to take approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. An authorised unmanned aircraft system importer or manufacturer must not sell a UAS to any person except an authorised trader or owner.


The draft said the DGCA will have the powers to inspect a UAS manufacturing or maintenance facility before granting any authorisation under these rules.


"No UAS shall operate in India unless there is in existence a valid third party insurance policy to cover the liability that may arise on account of a mishap involving such UAS," the draft rules added.


No UAS should carry any payload except as permitted by the DGCA.


Only Nano class drones, which weigh than 250 grams, will be allowed to operate in India in general, the draft rules stated, adding that only a "qualified remote pilot" will be permitted to operate heavier drones.


Early this month, in a fillip to the drone industry, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approved 13 companies to use drones to make drone deliveries as logistics are stressed during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Some of the companies that have received this permission include food ordering apps such as Zomato and Swiggy.


A drone maker called Throttle Aerospace Systems and logistics firm Dunzo, too, received permission to conduct experiments.


ShopX, Spicexpress, Zipline, Redwing, and ClearSky Flight are also on the list of companies that have received approvals.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding and Startup Course. Learn from India's top investors and entrepreneurs. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Arkam Ventures announces the first close of its Rs 700 Cr early-stage tech fund, to focus on startups building for Middle India

Dipti Nair

Online classes only short-term response, need to make schools resilient: Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Healthtech startup HealthPlix raises $6M from JSW Ventures, Chiratae Ventures, Kalaari Capital

Debolina Biswas

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
Inside story of Dailyhunt founder-duo; Rajiv Srivatsa's second innings
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

MG Motor India, Tata Power join hands to deploy superfast chargers for EVs at select locations

Press Trust of India

Anil Valluri joins Google Cloud India as senior director

Press Trust of India

Online classes only short-term response, need to make schools resilient: Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Healthtech startup HealthPlix raises $6M from JSW Ventures, Chiratae Ventures, Kalaari Capital

Debolina Biswas

Reliance raises Rs 5,683.50 Cr from ADIA; 8th deal for Jio Platforms in less than seven weeks

Press Trust of India

Paytm extends postpaid services to kiranas, upgrades credit limit up to Rs 1 lakh

Debolina Biswas

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India