IBM unveils free digital learning platform

The SkillsBuild Innovation camp is a 10-week programme which supports 100 hours of structured learning to those who are interested in gaining hands-on project experience to enhance learning

By Press Trust of India
25th Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Technology giant IBM, in partnership with Directorate General of Training, on Wednesday introduced the SkillsBuild Reignite and the SkillsBuild Innovation Camp.


The SkillsBuild Reignite tends to provide job seekers and entrepreneurs with access to free online coursework and mentoring support designed to help them reinvent their careers and businesses.
IBM CEO Arvind Krishna

Arvind Krishna, the new CEO of IBM

Also Read

COVID-19 crisis has accelerated importance of AI, hybrid cloud: IBM CEO


Job seekers, individual business owners, entrepreneurs, and any individual with learning aspirations can tap into industry relevant content on topics including Artificial intelligence, Cloud, Data Analytics, and security to reskill and upskill themselves, at no cost. Its special feature is the personalised coaching for entrepreneurs, seeking advice to help establish or restart their small businesses as they begin to focus on recovery to emerge out of the COVID 19 pandemic.


The SkillsBuild Innovation camp is a 10-week programme, which supports 100 hours of structured learning to learners who are interested in gaining hands-on project experience to enhance learning and are intent on building their network and enhance their employability.


Earlier this month, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna has told the US Congress that the technology giant is no longer offering its facial recognition or analysis software and technology that is used for mass surveillance, racial profiling, and violations of basic human rights and freedoms.


The Indian-origin CEO told US lawmakers that IBM no longer offers the general purpose IBM facial recognition or analysis software.


IBM firmly opposes and will not condone uses of any technology, including facial recognition technology offered by other vendors for mass surveillance, racial profiling, violations of basic human rights and freedoms, or any purpose which is not consistent with our values and Principles of Trust and Transparency, he said.

Krishna also stressed that the national policy should also encourage and advance uses of technology that bring greater transparency and accountability to policing, such as body cameras and modern data analytics techniques.


He noted that IBM would like to work with Congress in pursuit of justice and racial equity, focussed initially in three key policy areas of police reform, responsible use of technology, and broadening skills and educational opportunities.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

(Edited by Megha Reddy)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

The Zoho experiment: Sridhar Vembu dabbles with village offices as employees move home

Vishal Krishna

[Techie Tuesday] Meet Neeraj Jhanji, the man who sold patents of status updates, news feed to Facebook

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] Matrix Partners India invests $5M in plant-based nutrition startup Oziva

Debolina Biswas
Daily Capsule
How COVID-19 is affecting India's medical tourism industry
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed healthcare startup Fullife raises Rs 50 Cr in a round led by Amansa Capital

Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] Matrix Partners India invests $5M in plant-based nutrition startup Oziva

Debolina Biswas

Google tweaks privacy settings to keep less user data

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Fintech startup slice raises Rs 46 Cr led by Japan-based Gunosy

Sujata Sangwan

The computer girls: How far have women come in technology?

Usha Kommuru

Grow your startup with mentors from Google, Facebook, Amazon. Here's how

Ramarko Sengupta

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Jul 03 2020

The HerKey Conclave 2020

Online