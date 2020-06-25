IBM unveils free digital learning platform

Technology giant IBM, in partnership with Directorate General of Training, on Wednesday introduced the SkillsBuild Reignite and the SkillsBuild Innovation Camp.





The SkillsBuild Reignite tends to provide job seekers and entrepreneurs with access to free online coursework and mentoring support designed to help them reinvent their careers and businesses.

Arvind Krishna, the new CEO of IBM





Job seekers, individual business owners, entrepreneurs, and any individual with learning aspirations can tap into industry relevant content on topics including Artificial intelligence, Cloud, Data Analytics, and security to reskill and upskill themselves, at no cost. Its special feature is the personalised coaching for entrepreneurs, seeking advice to help establish or restart their small businesses as they begin to focus on recovery to emerge out of the COVID 19 pandemic.





The SkillsBuild Innovation camp is a 10-week programme, which supports 100 hours of structured learning to learners who are interested in gaining hands-on project experience to enhance learning and are intent on building their network and enhance their employability.





Earlier this month, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna has told the US Congress that the technology giant is no longer offering its facial recognition or analysis software and technology that is used for mass surveillance, racial profiling, and violations of basic human rights and freedoms.





The Indian-origin CEO told US lawmakers that IBM no longer offers the general purpose IBM facial recognition or analysis software.





IBM firmly opposes and will not condone uses of any technology, including facial recognition technology offered by other vendors for mass surveillance, racial profiling, violations of basic human rights and freedoms, or any purpose which is not consistent with our values and Principles of Trust and Transparency, he said.

Krishna also stressed that the national policy should also encourage and advance uses of technology that bring greater transparency and accountability to policing, such as body cameras and modern data analytics techniques.





He noted that IBM would like to work with Congress in pursuit of justice and racial equity, focussed initially in three key policy areas of police reform, responsible use of technology, and broadening skills and educational opportunities.





