Jio Platforms raises $1.2B from Abu Dhabi's state fund Mubadala

Jio Platforms, which includes Reliance's internet businesses, has announced its sixth foreign investment. Jio has now diluted about 19 percent of its equity.

By Sohini Mitter
5th Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Abu Dhabi's state fund Mubadala is investing $1.2 billion (Rs 9,093.60 crore) in Reliance's Jio Platforms for a 1.85 percent equity stake.


This is Jio's sixth foreign investment in six weeks, and follows billion-dollar deals with Facebook ($5.7 billion), Silver Lake Partners ($747 million), Vista Equity Partners ($1.5 billion), General Atlantic ($870 million), and KKR’s Asia PE Fund ($1.5 billion).


With Mubadala's investment, Reliance has now diluted 18.97 percent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 87,655.35 crore (about $12 billion).


Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, said, “I am delighted that Mubadala, one of the most astute and transformational global growth investors, has decided to partner with us. Through my longstanding ties with Abu Dhabi, I have personally seen the impact of Mubadala’s work in diversifying and globally connecting the UAE’s knowledge-based economy."


Ambani_Jio

Photo: YS Design

Also Read

Inside Jio’s billion-dollar deals: Why investors are flocking to Mukesh Ambani's $65B internet biz


Mubadala's investments cut across sectors such as cognitive computing, ICT infrastructure, telecoms, satellite operations, medical technology, healthcare, agribusiness, real estate, and more.


It manages a portfolio of $229 billion spanning five continents. In 2017, Mubadala established its Ventures arm to support innovative tech-led businesses.


Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group CEO, Mubadala Investment Company, said in a statement,


"We are committed to investing in, and actively working with, high growth companies pioneering technologies to address critical challenges and unlock new opportunities. We have seen how Jio has already transformed communications and connectivity in India, and as an investor and partner, we are committed to supporting India's digital growth journey."


Jio Deals

Jio Platforms has diluted 18.97% stake to foreign investors.

Also Read

Mukesh Ambani back to being Asia's richest after Reliance Jio-Facebook deal


Reliance is expected to strike at least one more deal to dilute some portion of Jio Platforms, which is presently valued at $65 billion.


Reports indicate that Microsoft is planning to invest $1 billion to $2 billion in the internet giant. Reliance wants to make Jio debt-free by the end of 2020 before taking it public in the next 12 to 24 months.


Global investors are making a beeline for Jio Platforms as it offers them a foothold in one of the largest consumer markets in the world.


Jio currently has 388 million subscribers on its telecom network. It also offers a diversified digital ecosystem with 25+ services, including telecom, ecommerce, gaming, entertainment, healthcare, cloud, security, IoT, and more.


The Jio-Mubadala transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding and Startup Course. Learn from India's top investors and entrepreneurs. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

Pivot and Persist: This Bengaluru-based experiential event startup eyes double revenue after pivoting from services to product

Rashi Varshney

This on-demand vehicle service and repair startup registered Rs 4 Cr revenue in first year of operation

Thimmaya Poojary

Meet the IoT startup helping the likes of OYO, MyGate, and L&T build a contactless future

Sohini Mitter
Daily Capsule
Meet the Mumbai-based startup serving Asia’s first plant-based egg
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[YS Learn] Blowhorn: How they got venture capitalist Tim Draper to invest in the team

Sindhu Kashyaap

Lessons from coronavirus: Sustainability is a global, shared purpose

Mahesh Pratap Singh

Creative individuals, innovative organisations: 12 ways to harness rebel talent for business success

Madanmohan Rao

Meet the Mumbai-based startup serving Asia’s first plant-based egg

Team YS

SaaS startup Etta.ai provides market intelligence to over 100 companies

Vishal Krishna

[Startup Bharat] How this Guwahati-based startup is helping companies keep employees motivated during COVID-19

Apurva P

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India