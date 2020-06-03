Logistics startup Shiprocket elevates CBO Akshay Ghulati as Co-founder

After the elevation, Akshay will be the fourth Co-founder in the Shiprocket team joining Saahil Goel, Gautam Kapoor, and Vishesh Khurana.

By Apurva P
3rd Jun 2020
Shiprocket, a tech-enabled logistics aggregator for D2C e-commerce, has elevated its Chief Business Officer (CBO) Akshay Ghulati as a 'Co-founder' of the company.


Akshay had joined Shiprocket in early 2016 as the CBO and has been working with the company since then.


A graduate from Wharton Business School in Economics, Akshay also holds a MBA from Harvard Business School. Prior to Shiprocket, Akshay has worked with leading ecommerce and technology companies such as Amazon, AT Kearney and Parthenon Group. Akshay served as the senior manager for the pan-Europe marketplace at Amazon.


Shiprocket

Akshay Ghulati

Speaking on his appointment, Saahil Goel, CEO and Co-founder of Shiprocket said,


“Akshay has truly demonstrated a founder mindset over the course of his four years with us. He is committed to building Shiprocket for the long term and has a very high level of ownership. His belief in our cause, his undying dedication to deliver and his sincerity towards the business make him key to the company.”


After this elevation, Akshay will be the fourth Co-founder in the Shiprocket team joining Saahil,

Gautam Kapoor, and Vishesh Khurana.


At Shiprocket, Akshay heads the overall business function including strategy, marketing, and customer. He contributes towards designing an unparalleled customer experience and increasing sales and revenue for the brand. Akshay has also played an instrumental role in driving innovative marketing towards success during his stint with Shiprocket, said a statement from the company.


Expressing his delight, Akshay said,


"My journey at Shiprocket over the last four years has been an incredible one filled with learning and growth. From the first day I joined the company, I realised I was working with a special team. The inclusiveness I have felt here has been instrumental in my growth. It is an honour to receive this new title and I hope to continue to work towards taking the business to the next level."

Launched by Bigfoot Retail Solutions in 2017, Shiprocket powers shipping and fulfillment for SMEs, D2C retailers and social commerce sellers in India. It turned profitable in FY 18-19 with an annualised revenue run rate between $25-30 million.


With about 20 courier partners on board, Shiprocket claims that it processes more than two million monthly shipments, enabling more than 35,000 sellers to sell directly to their consumers across India. Its shipping solutions are available across 26,000 pin codes within India and 220 countries across the world.  


The company recently had raised Series C round funding of $13 million from Tribe Capital, Innoven Capital along with existing investors including Bertelmann with which it plans to expand across other countries.

(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

