Google Pay not a payment system operator: RBI to HC

The RBI's submissions came in response to a PIL by financial economist Abhijit Mishra who has alleged that Google's mobile payment app, GPay was facilitating financial transactions without the requisite authorisation from RBI.

By Press Trust of India
24th Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has told the Delhi High Court that Google Pay is a third party app provider (TPAP) and does not operate any payment systems.


Therefore, its operations are not in violation of the Payment and Settlement System Act of 2007, RBI has told a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan.


RBI has also told the court that since Google Pay does not operate any payment system, it does not find a place in the list of authorised payment system operators published by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).
RBI
Also Read

RBI proposes upper age limit of 70 years for CEOs, whole-time directors of banks


The RBI's submissions came in response to a PIL by financial economist Abhijit Mishra who has alleged that Google's mobile payment app, Google Pay, or GPay in short, was facilitating financial transactions without the requisite authorisation from RBI.


Mishra has claimed that GPay was acting as a payments system provider in violation of the Payments and Settlements Act as it has no valid authorisation from the central bank of the country to carry out such functions.


He has also contended that GPay does not figure in NPCI's list of authorised 'payment systems operators' released on March 20, 2019.


The bench said the matter requires detailed hearing as it affects other third party apps and listed it on July 22.


In another development this month, The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directed payment systems operators to undertake targeted multi-lingual campaigns by way of SMSs and advertisements to educate their users on safe and secure use of digital payments amid incidence of frauds continuing to bedevil people.


Safety and security of digital transactions are of paramount importance, it said in a circular to payment system operators and participants.


The RBI has been taking measures to improve awareness through its e-BAAT programmes and organising campaigns on the safe use of digital payment modes to avoid sharing critical personal information like PIN, OTP, and passwords.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Reliance may break-up with IPOs of Jio, retail business

Press Trust of India

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

Ever wondered how the elite find their perfect match? Meet Anuradha Gupta, founder of Vows for Eternity

Team YS

[Funding Alert] Fintech lender Aye Finance raises Rs 210 Cr in Series E round led by CapitalG

Trisha Medhi
Daily Capsule
What bus travel will look like in a post-COVID-19 world
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding Alert] Fintech lender Aye Finance raises Rs 210 Cr in Series E round led by CapitalG

Trisha Medhi

Reliance may break-up with IPOs of Jio, retail business

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Gaming startup Bombay Play raises $1.5M from Leo Capital

Debolina Biswas

Myntra’s End of Reason Sale 2020 sees 3.5 million shoppers

Thimmaya Poojary

Ola to provide protective screens, fumigation for partner autorickshaws

Press Trust of India

Here’s how to ensure resilience amongst the human resource during COVID-19

Dr. Sheetal Nair

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Jul 03 2020

The HerKey Conclave 2020

Online