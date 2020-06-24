Ola to provide protective screens, fumigation for partner autorickshaws

Under the RideSafeIndia initiative, Ola said no extra charge would be levied on partner autos

By Press Trust of India
24th Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Ride hailing platform Ola said that auto rickshaws on its platform will undergo mandatory fumigation every 48 hours, and protective screens would be installed between driver and passenger sections as safeguards against COVID-19.


All autos on the Ola platform will undergo mandatory fumigation every 48 hours at more than 100 fumigation centres across the country. In Delhi, there are 15 such centres and the number will go up in coming days, Ola said in a statement.


Ola
Also Read

This Ola driver in Indore provides people free rides to hospitals


Under the RideSafeIndia initiative, no extra charge will be levied on partner autos, it said.


"With these added safety measures for Ola Auto, both driver-partners and passengers are assured of a comfortable and safe ride," the company said.


"All Ola Autos on the platform will be fitted with a protective partition screen between the driver-partner and passenger section as an additional layer of protection to ensure physical separation," it said.


Ola is committed to investing in this category and ensuring the hygiene protocols and screens are being used across more than 120 cities where Ola Autos operate, it said.


As part of its RideSafeIndia initiative, Ola has enhanced cleanliness protocols, implemented vehicle sanitisation practices, and incorporated technological advancements for Ola Autos at no extra charge, said the statement.


Ola's proprietary selfie authentication technology will also ensure that driver-partners are wearing masks while serving on the platform. Ola Autos also enable drivers to follow social distancing as they do not have to come in proximity to crowds at demand hotspots or auto-stands, it said.


All Ola Auto drivers are equipped with hygiene kits consisting of masks, sanitisers, and cleaning equipment. To ensure highest standards of hygiene and safety on every ride, all autos are fumigated thrice a week, it said.


A flexible cancellation policy has also been introduced to allow either party to cancel the ride if the other is not adhering to the guidelines, it said.


Complying with state government regulations, Ola Autos operate with no more than one driver and two passengers, it added.

(Edited by Megha Reddy)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Reliance may break-up with IPOs of Jio, retail business

Press Trust of India

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

Ever wondered how the elite find their perfect match? Meet Anuradha Gupta, founder of Vows for Eternity

Team YS

Pivot and Persist: How FabHotels stayed in business even as coronavirus shuttered the hotel industry

Debolina Biswas
Daily Capsule
What bus travel will look like in a post-COVID-19 world
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding Alert] Fintech lender Aye Finance raises Rs 210 Cr in Series E round led by CapitalG

Trisha Medhi

Reliance may break-up with IPOs of Jio, retail business

Press Trust of India

Google Pay not a payment system operator: RBI to HC

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Gaming startup Bombay Play raises $1.5M from Leo Capital

Debolina Biswas

Myntra’s End of Reason Sale 2020 sees 3.5 million shoppers

Thimmaya Poojary

Here’s how to ensure resilience amongst the human resource during COVID-19

Dr. Sheetal Nair

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Jul 03 2020

The HerKey Conclave 2020

Online