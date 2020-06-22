RBI asks payment systems operators to educate public on safe digital transactions

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday directed payment systems operators to undertake targeted multi-lingual campaigns by way of SMSs and advertisements to educate their users on safe and secure use of digital payments amid incidence of frauds continuing to bedevil people.





Safety and security of digital transactions are of paramount importance, it said in a circular to payment system operators and participants.





The RBI has been taking measures to improve awareness through its e-BAAT programmes and organising campaigns on the safe use of digital payment modes to avoid sharing critical personal information like PIN, OTP, and passwords.





"In spite of these initiatives, incidence of frauds continue to bedevil digital users, often using the same modus operandi users were cautioned about, such as luring them to disclose vital payment information, swapping SIM cards, opening links received in messages and mails, etc," it said.





Also, there are cases of users being tricked into downloading spurious apps that access critical information stored on devices.





It is, therefore, essential that all payment systems operators and participants — banks and non-banks — continue and reinforce efforts to spread awareness about digital safety, the circular said.





"All authorised payment systems operators and participants are hereby advised to undertake targeted multi-lingual campaigns by way of SMSs, advertisements in print and visual media, etc, to educate their users on safe and secure use of digital payments," it said.





To promote safe digital transactions among the general public, the RBI reiterated that users should take care by not sharing with anyone their debit, credit or prepaid card details.





Users should not share their password, PIN, OTP, CVV, and UPI-PIN.





The central bank also cautioned public from undertaking banking or other financial transactions through public, open or free WiFi-networks and storing important banking data on the mobile, e-mail, electronic wallet or purse.





Consumers may remember that banks and other payment systems operators never ask for details such as password, PIN, OTP and CVV number, it said.