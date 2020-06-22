Reliance Industries becomes the first Indian firm to hit $150B market cap

Its market valuation crossed Rs 11 lakh crore in the previous session as its share price rallying over 6 percent after chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that his oil-to-telecom conglomerate had become net debt-free.

By Press Trust of India
22nd Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Reliance Industries on Monday became the first Indian firm to hit a market valuation of $150 billion helped by a continuous rally in its share price.


In morning trade, the company's market valuation jumped Rs 28,248.97 crore to Rs 11,43,667 crore ($150 billion) on the BSE.
reliance industries mukesh ambani

Mukesh Ambani

Also Read

Mukesh Ambani joins Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg in the top 10 billionaires' club


The heavyweight stock surged 2.53 percent to a record high of Rs 1,804.10 on the BSE.


On the NSE, it rose by 2.54 percent to an all-time high of Rs 1,804.20.


Reliance Industries on Friday became the first Indian company to cross the Rs 11 lakh crore market valuation mark.


Its market valuation crossed Rs 11 lakh crore in the previous session as its share price rallying over 6 percent after chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that his oil-to-telecom conglomerate had become net debt-free.


Ambani announced that Reliance Industries had become net debt-free after raising a record Rs 1.69 lakh crore from global investors and a rights issue in under two months.


Reliance Industries raised Rs 1.15 lakh crore from global tech investors by selling a little less than a quarter of the firm's digital arm, Jio Platforms, and another Rs 53,124.20 crore through a rights issue in the past 58 days.


Taken together with last year's sale of 49 percent stake in fuel retailing venture to BP Plc of UK for Rs 7,000 crore, the total fund raised is in excess of Rs 1.75 lakh crore, the company said.


Reliance Industries had a net debt of Rs 1,61,035 crore as on March 31, 2020.


"With these investments, RIL has become net debt-free," it said.


On Thursday, Reliance Industries said it has sold a 2.32 percent stake in its digital unit to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) for Rs 11,367 crore.


So far this year, the company's stock has gained over 19 percent.

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Mukesh Ambani joins Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg in the top 10 billionaires' club

Sohini Mitter

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Grocery delivery startup Milkbasket raises $5.5M led by Inflection Point Ventures

Sujata Sangwan

Here’s how many Indians are willing to boycott Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Vivo, OnePlus

Ramarko Sengupta
Daily Capsule
Second edition of the MSME Week; Inside the JioPhone phenomenon
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

CCI disposes of biz complaint against Swiggy

Press Trust of India

India's economic recovery more likely to be 'U' or 'W' shaped and not 'V': Analysts

Press Trust of India

Not All Who Wander Are Lost

Joseph Khaw

MobiKwik sees growth returning by Aug-Sep, to hire 100 people in FY21

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Grocery delivery startup Milkbasket raises $5.5M led by Inflection Point Ventures

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] US-based Rocketship leads Rs 30 Cr funding in micro-mobility platform Yulu

Sujata Sangwan

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India