How Uniphore is getting businesses ready for a post-COVID-19 world

Conversational AI startup Uniphore is changing the way enterprises engage with consumers and build loyalty in the post-COVID-19 world.

By Team YS
12th Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Uniphore is using AI for a post-COVID-19 world

Uniphore

Conversational AI startup Uniphore is changing the way enterprises engage with consumers and build loyalty in the post-COVID-19 world.


These execs started a milk revolution in Jharkhand

puresh

[LtoR] Aditya Kumar and Manish Piyush, co-founders of Puresh Daily

Started by ex-Tata Group executives, dairy startup Puresh Daily is delivering fresh milk and milk products to customers at their doorstep.


How an IIT-Madras team is reducing road deaths

Team Abhiyaan

Team Abhiyaan

IIT-Madras' Team Abhiyaan is working to eliminate human error on roads by building autonomous and intelligent ground navigation systems.


Sushma Kaushik on how VC firms invest

Sushma Kaushik

Sushma Kaushik, Partner at Aavishkaar Capital

Sushma Kaushik, Partner at Aavishkaar Capital, talks about how the VC firms invest and investing in high-growth socially responsible startups.


How GoodEd is competing with BYJU'S

Gooded

Founders of GoodEd

Edtech startup GoodEd's founders talk about building a network of good high school teachers who can teach online in vernacular languages.


The impact of COVID-19 on CRM industry

Tom Keiser

Tom Keiser, COO at Zendesk

Tom Keiser, COO at Zendesk, tells how the software company is staying relevant, and talks about the impact of COVID-19 on the CRM industry.


Divya Gokulnath on the rise of online learning

Divya Gokulnath, online learning, Byju's

Divya Gokulnath believes that edtech platforms like Byju's will help turn students frpm passive to active learning.

Divya Gokulnath, Co-founder of BYJU'S, talks about what future classrooms will look like, and how technology can help students become active learners.


8 innovation factors for startups and investors

F1

Three experts offer insights on the future of open innovation, investor outlook, and innovation opportunities triggered by COVID-19.


Postman secures $150 million funding

Founding team of Postman

Postman founders (from left): Abhinav Asthana, Ankit Sobti and Abhijit Kane

The San Francisco-headquartered API development startup will use the latest fund infusion to expand into the API technology market.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding and Startup Course. Learn from India's top investors and entrepreneurs. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Startup Bharat] How these ex-Tata Group execs started a milk revolution in Jharkhand

Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] Postman raises $150 million in Series C round at $2 billion valuation

Thimmaya Poojary

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Anand Mahindra invests $1 million in Gurugram-based startup Hapramp

Bhavya Kaushal
Daily Capsule
How Uniphore is getting businesses ready for a post-COVID-19 world
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

These 8 popular Chinese apps can be found in almost every smartphone

Trisha Medhi

Curefit’s Ankit Nagori on how they aim to conquer the market post COVID-19

Sindhu Kashyaap

This Bengaluru startup is helping people sanitise daily objects using its disinfectant chamber

Shreya Ganguly

This bootstrapped startup built an ‘eBay for Bitcoins’ and is heating up India’s crypto market

Sohini Mitter

[Startup Bharat] Surat-based Jal Technologies aims to help India solve its air pollution problem

Shreya Ganguly

[App Fridays] Social video app by Inshorts team makes hyperlocal information Public knowledge

Rashi Varshney

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India