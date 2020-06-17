Zomato's Pankaj Chaddah announces the launch of his startup — Mindhouse

Pankaj Chaddah, Zomato's Co-founder, along with Pooja Khanna, ex-Zomato Chief of Staff, have announced the launch of Mindhouse, a meditation-based mental wellness company.

By Sindhu Kashyaap
17th Jun 2020
Pankaj Chaddah, Zomato's Co-founder, and Pooja Khanna, ex-Zomato Chief of Staff, on Wednesday announced the launch of their new startup — Mindhouse. Based out of Gurugram, Mindhouse, is a mental wellness startup that focuses on offering different guided meditation sessions and techniques.


While the startup was launched in December 2019 with physical meditation studios, the team decided to shift to an online model post-COVID-19.


The classes are led by a team of instructors and will be conducted in an interactive format on the Mindhouse app. The sessions will be in the form of live classes and have a large library of modules that can be consumed at all times. The app also offers yoga classes, and proprietary pre-recorded audio and video content.


Zomato Pankaj Chaddah

Pooja Khanna and Pankaj Chaddah

Pivot and Persist: Curefit digital classes to generate $1M by month-end, says Ankit Nagori


Pankaj Chaddah, Co-founder, Mindhouse, said in a press statement shared by the company - “Mental health has come to the forefront with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, and the space has seen a huge surge in demand. While numerous other entities are offering solutions in conjunction with broader healthcare programmes, there is a very clear need for a more singular, dedicated approach to mental wellness, which is what Mindhouse is focused on.”


The app has been built for beginners and advanced meditation practitioners, it also recommends the content depending on the user's goals — relaxed mind, body, sleep, patience, focus, and also their past experiences with meditation. The app is available on Android and IOS. 


Pooja Khanna, Co-founder, Mindhouse, said in the statement, “Online and offline channels will both help fuel this growth. Countries like the US have now reached similar penetration of meditation as Yoga, and India will get there very quickly.” The team, with its global experience behind them, also has an eye on the international market. “Globally, meditation is closely associated with India, and we think a great product from India can do exceptionally outside as well,” she added.


Pankaj had quit Zomato in March 2018; he continues to serve as one of the Board of Directors at Zomato. Mindhouse will now also be competing with Ankit Nagori and Mukesh Bansal's Curefit, specifically Cultfit and Mindfit vertical.


Curefit, too, had announced the launch of its digital classes, and had begun the monetisation of the same last month. The Bengaluru-based fitness startup is set to reach a revenue of $1 million by the end of this month.

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

