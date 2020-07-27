PM Modi's AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge receives 6,940 proposals

The AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge by Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to unearth homegrown talent for building apps in India.

By Thimmaya Poojary
27th Jul 2020
The AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received 6,940 entries across eight categories, according to a statement by the Union Ministry of Electronics & IT.


The challenge aims to help identify the best Indian apps in eight categories — office productivity and work from home, social networking, e-learning, entertainment, health and wellness, business including agritech and fintech, news, and games — already available for use and scale them to world-class standards.


Opened on July 4, the competition closed on July 26. It received 3,939 proposals from individuals and around 3,001 from organisations and companies.


Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Also Read

Aatmanirbhar Bharat call to help country capitalise on its inherent strengths: Venkaiah Naidu


Among the submissions by individuals, around 1,757 applications are ready to use while 2,182 are under development. For the apps submitted by organisations and companies, 1,742 of them have already been deployed and 1,259 are under development.


In the category-wise break up, 1,142 came under business, 901 in health and wellness, 1,062 under e-learning, 1,155 under social networking, 326 under games, 662 under office and work from home, 237 under news, and 320 under entertainment.


Around 1,135 apps have been submitted under the others category. Of the total submissions, 271 apps have recorded more than 100,000 downloads, with 89 having recorded over a million downloads.


The ministry said that the applicants were from across the country, including remote areas and small towns.


This shows the talent that exists in our country and this App Innovation Challenge is the right opportunity for Indian tech developers, entrepreneurs, and companies to build for India at a scale, that is unparalleled anywhere in the world, said the statement.


The ministry felt that the true challenge lies in identifying the apps that are robust, scalable, and secure with an easy-to-use interface and give users an experience that will make them come back to the app.


The screening committees have already begun scrutinising the apps on various parameters. The ministry said the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App ecosystem has the potential to unlock value for the Indian tech startups and help them get a pie of the multi trillion-dollar app economy.

(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

