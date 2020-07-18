Coronavirus updates for July 18

With more than 26,000 deaths and over 3.6 lakh active cases, India's coronavirus tally has been on a steep rise. The Indian Medical Association painted a grim picture, saying the community transmission of COVID-19 has started and the infections has penetrated into towns and villages.





Karnataka has directed private medical college hospitals to reserve 50 percent beds for COVID-19 treatment. Chhattisgarh has decided to double the testing rate and has allowed district collectors to impose curfews. Kerala has decided to adopt 'cluster care' method to stop the spread of the virus beyond a particular area. With more than 8,000 daily cases for the third consecutive say, Maharashtra's tally has now crossed three lakh.





For the first time, over one million coronavirus cases were reported across the globe in 100 hours. France has made it mandatory to wear masks while visiting shops. Afghanistan has asked for international humanitarian aid to fight COVID-19 as the country is impacted by reduced incomes and high prices.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





