Coronavirus updates for July 18

Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

By Kanishk Singh
18th Jul 2020
With more than 26,000 deaths and over 3.6 lakh active cases, India's coronavirus tally has been on a steep rise. The Indian Medical Association painted a grim picture, saying the community transmission of COVID-19 has started and the infections has penetrated into towns and villages.


Karnataka has directed private medical college hospitals to reserve 50 percent beds for COVID-19 treatment. Chhattisgarh has decided to double the testing rate and has allowed district collectors to impose curfews. Kerala has decided to adopt 'cluster care' method to stop the spread of the virus beyond a particular area. With more than 8,000 daily cases for the third consecutive say, Maharashtra's tally has now crossed three lakh.


For the first time, over one million coronavirus cases were reported across the globe in 100 hours. France has made it mandatory to wear masks while visiting shops. Afghanistan has asked for international humanitarian aid to fight COVID-19 as the country is impacted by reduced incomes and high prices.


Coronavirus
Meet the PPE-clad doctor whose positive video has gone viral in the midst of coronavirus pandemic


Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.


AgriBazaar, Crofarm, Unnati – these agritech startups are empowering Indian farmers in times of coronavirus


To keep the supply chains functional, India’s agritech startups are lending a helping hand to the farming community through artificial intelligence, remote sensing, data analytics, and various Internet of Thing (IoT) devices.


[YS Learn] Why PolicyBazaar CEO Sarbvir Singh believes it is the time to over-communicate


With physical distancing and work from home, it is important for managers to over-communicate with team members. Not only does this ensure there are no lapses in communication, but it also helps create open pathways.


Meet the PPE-clad doctor whose positive video has gone viral in the midst of coronavirus pandemic


This frontline worker doctor’s dance activity to “blow off some steam” has gone viral for its positive content as Indians deal with the surge in COVID-19 cases.


Online deliveries to takeaways – what food delivery industry will look like post COVID-19


The foodservice and delivery industry are putting their best foot forward to start operations after a gap of three months.


How COVID-19 has changed business dynamics, requiring a change in approach


The COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown has caused a massive economic disruption, leading businesses to make a rapid transition and take a new approach to business strategy.

